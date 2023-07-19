The city of Beckley is looking for community input to develop a master plan that specifically focuses on outdoor economic development.
As part of the city’s Beckley Outdoors initiative, Corey Lilly, director of outdoor economic development for the city of Beckley, said the city is seeking input on three areas: outdoor infrastructure, such as hiking, biking and fishing access trails; city branding; and downtown streetscape.
These ideas will then be included in Beckley’s Outdoor Economic Development Master Plan, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
To gather the community’s ideas on the three targeted outdoor economic areas, Lilly said Beckley Outdoors is hosting a public engagement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at New River Park Shelter No. 1.
Lilly said the meeting is “drop-in.” Participants can arrive anytime between 4-7 p.m. and expect to spend about 20 minutes going through different engagement stations that deal with outdoor infrastructure, city branding or downtown streetscape.
“One (station) might be a map that's laid out of the downtown district, and we might have stickers that say, ‘Place a sticker where you think a great piece of artwork would go, and then label that sticker number one. And at number one, write what type of artwork you think should go there,’” Lilly said.
He added that he purposely wanted the meeting to take place in New River Park instead of at City Hall so it would be in a more relaxed and engaging environment.
“The whole Beckley Outdoors Initiative is to create vibrancy in the city and to bring a fresh new perspective and projects that are a little more engaging for young adults,” he said. “That's my goal really with Beckley Outdoors."
Lilly said representatives with Destination by Design, the firm hired to compile Beckley’s Outdoor economic development master plan, will also be present Thursday.
In January, Beckley Common Council voted to pay Destination by Design $20,000 to start the process of compiling the master plan.
As part of the agreement, the maximum the city will pay Destination By Design to develop the plan is $337,000. Any additional expenditures incurred by Destination By Design will still have to go before council for approval.
The contract is being paid for out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Lilly said the plan is completely separate from Beckley’s citywide comprehensive plan that they are required by law to compile every 10 years.
“This is an economic action plan that is aimed to ignite the outdoor economy as it pertains to the National Park,” he said.
Once the outdoor economic development plan is complete, Lilly said the city will be able to go after federal dollars that have already been set aside for outdoor economic development.
“It will allow us to qualify for federal funds that have been made available that require a comprehensive plan or master plan to show how this is complementary to the state, to the region, to the New River Gorge National Park and to the city,” he said.
Lilly said the outdoor economic plan should be complete by the end of the year though some of the preliminary plans will be shared at an outdoor economic summit the city is planning for October.
Also planned for October is the opening of two waterfall trails at the Piney Creek Preserve, Lilly said.
For anyone unable to attend Thursday’s meeting, information about Beckley Outdoors can be found at beckleyoutdoors.com. The Beckley Outdoors website also has links to two surveys, a planning survey and a branding survey, that will be available until Aug. 6.
Lilly said people can also reach out to him with ideas through his email corey.lilly@beckley.org or by calling his office at 304-712-8524.
