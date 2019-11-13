The Beckley Sanitary Board is already reaping the results of the $14 million upgrades to the Piney Creek plant completed just last month.
During a Sanitary Board meeting Wednesday, the board approved a contract with Triple T Septic Services to allow for the company to dispose of grease trap waste at its plant at a rate of 10 cents per gallon.
This new venture by the Sanitary Board was made possible by the recent upgrades which allows the plant to accept industrial waste from restaurants, including grease waste.
Sanitary Board General Manager Jeremiah Johnson said Triple T is expected to dispose of 1,000 to 1,500 gallons and geese trap waste each week.
He added that this is the fifth contract they have been able to secure as a result of the plant upgrades though the volume expected from Triple T is substantially less than the other contracts they’ve acquired.
The board also approved a one year $85,000 contract with the Indiana-based Energy Systems Group (ESG), who were also contracted to complete the Piney Creek plant upgrades.
Johnson said the contract is an extension of the work previously completed by ESG and was part of the original contract approved by the board.
He added that the annual contract with ESG will provide the Sanitary Board with two employees who will assist the Sanitary Board in identifying, securing and maintaining relationships with companies like Triple T that will need to dispose of industrial waste.
He said they will also assist in monitoring the plant’s equipment.
•••
Johnson reviewed the financial reports for August 2019. For the first two months of the fiscal year, which began July 1, Johnson said they are about 1 percent over the budget projections for sewer fees.
“. . . which is good but being two months in I don’t know that that tells us a whole lot,” he said.
For stormwater, Johnson said their budget remains tight as a result of several construction projects underway which will be reflected in later financial reports.
Board members were given an update to one of those projects by Operations Manager John Peplowski.
Referring to the work being done along 1st Avenue in the downtown area, Peplowski said stormwater crews finished installing roughly 300 to 400 feet of pipe and all that is left to do now is for Public Works to lay down pavement which will need to wait until the weather warms.
Johnson also discussed the ongoing work being done on the stormwater’s capital improvement plan. He said the plan will include roughly 60 projects, including many which have been brought to their attention by customers.
Johnson said the plan is still in draft form, but he hopes it will be completed soon.
“This is the first time since we’ve had a stormwater utility that we’ve done a stormwater capital improvement plan,” he said. “We’ve been doing capitol improvements, but we haven’t had a comprehensive plan.”
Johnson said the capital improvement plan will outline the necessary projects as well as preliminary costs.
•••
The board approved an end of year pay supplement of $850 for all Sanitary Board employees who are full-time as of Dec. 1. The measure was previously approved during the Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday night.
Prior to the vote, the board held a 30-minute executive session to discuss matters of pending litigation and personnel.
The Beckley Sanitary Board meets at 9 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Sanitary Board’s office.