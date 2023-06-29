As the new location for Beckley’s Salvation Army nears completion, a new leader has been brought it to see the project through to the end.
Captain Liz Blusiewicz said she’s been on the job for just over a week and is excited for all the new opportunities the new facility will bring.
“It's definitely a humbling experience because I know I'm stepping into the work of probably 15 years of this community working with the Salvation Army in collaboration of coming up with plans and designs,” Blusiewicz said.
Blusiewicz will be replacing Major Ronald Mott and Major Rebecca Mott, who were brought in a few years ago to assist with raising funds and getting construction started on the new facility in Beckley.
The new location is being built on Robert C. Byrd Drive a few blocks away from the Beckley Intermodal Gateway and will include a commercial kitchen, a fellowship hall, a chapel and a gymnasium with a walking track.
As of June, Blusiewicz said the facility is 78 percent complete with the target completion date of Oct. 1.
In addition to expanding existing programs, Blusiewicz said the new facility will allow the organization to offer programs for youth.
This will include a new charter of the Boys and Girls Club of America.
“It's a really unique opportunity because there's never been a Boys and Girls Club here,” Blusiewicz said.
Community members will likely need to pay a membership fee to participate in programs at the new facility, but Blusiewicz said they aim to make their programs as affordable as possible.
“We do want some of our families to buy into the program because we think that just has a bigger lasting impact, but it will be based upon each individual family's needs,” she said. “So if there's a family that is just in a really financial hardship, we can offer some sponsorships for them.”
Blusiewicz said the fee, which could be as low as $25 a month, would help offset the cost of utilities, food and other building expenses.
“But we were trying to keep it as low as possible because our target is our at-risk, low-income youth,” she said.
Originally from Baltimore, Maryland, Blusiewicz, who also has a background as a music teacher, has been with the Salvation Army since 2010.
She said she initially started volunteering with the Salvation Army’s music program, which offered free music lessons to inner-city youth in her native city.
“When I went to volunteer, I had no idea of how massive the Salvation Army was. I thought the Salvation Army was a thrift store,” Blusiewicz said. “And then when I went and I saw the spiritual and emotional and just the physical care that the Salvation Army gave for kids that just didn't have those opportunities other places, it just opened my eyes. And I was like, ‘How can I get more involved?’”
Although she is not a native of the Mountain State, Blusiewicz said her family has its roots in West Virginia.
“My grandmother actually was born and raised in Spencer, West Virginia, Blusiewicz said. "During World War II, she got on a train – she could have either went to Pittsburgh or Baltimore to become a Rosie Riveter and she chose Baltimore, met my grandfather who was in the Army, stationed there getting ready to deploy ... they met and fell in love, and that was how my family started. So it's fun that I'm now back in West Virginia.”
Blusiewicz said she moved to West Virginia eight years ago. She spent the first two years working at the Salvation Army in Charleston and the last six years working for the Salvation Army in Huntington.
In both her West Virginia postings, Blusiewicz said she worked as the commanding officer of the Salvation Army and oversaw programs from utility assistance to after-school programs.
She added that she’s looking forward to growing some of these programs in Beckley, especially ones for kids, once the new facility is complete.
“We already provide utility assistance, food assistance, emergency assistance and so basically we're going to take that and like blow it up in this new building, because we'll have just way more space to be able to serve more people,” Blusiewicz said.
She said they will also be looking to add more staff members to assist with their expanded programs.
“We’re going to be hiring at least eight folks to start with,” Blusiewicz said. “For the Boys and Girls Club we'll need a program manager, a gym specialist, homework tutors, a cook, program aides – basically anything you would need to run a gym and after-school program. And then on the other side, we have our social services – food pantry, utility assistance and I'll be hiring like a social service worker, a food pantry worker and just folks to help on that social service side.”
Blusiewicz said she encourages anyone who may be interested in these positions or who would like to volunteer to follow the Salvation Army of Beckley on Facebook for the latest updates.
“Anybody that's out there that wants to get involved, they don't have to wait till October,” she said. “Reach out to us now. Start building that relationship with us now so that way when we do get the building open and up and running, it's like ‘boom.’”
The Salvation Army of Beckley serves seven counties: Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier and Wyoming.
To find out more, follow the Salvation Army of Beckley on Facebook at facebook.com/salarmyBeckley or call 304-253-9451.
