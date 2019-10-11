Shane Pierce, operations manager at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, at 403 Neville St., says its full schedule is a result of the upcoming holiday season.
Oct. 18-19
At 8 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, the playhouse will screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a highly anticipated annual event.
For this event, $10 will get visitors admission into the screening as well as a prop bag full of items to throw during the show.
The prop bags are being sponsored by Beckley Pride and a portion of the events admission will be donated to the organization.
“This is always a very lively and interactive event,” Pierce said in reference to the interactive call and response track that will be displayed on the screen during the film and suggests different phrases for the audience to yell out. “People always look forward to it.”
Oct. 25
Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., the theater will host a live on-stage dramatic reading.
“The readings will be done in the style of old radio dramas,” Pierce shared, revealing that the program was written and adapted by himself along with his filmmaking partner.
“It’s an event for all ages. It will feature some suspense and horror, but will also have some elements of classic Hollywood and comedy.”
A live band will accompany the actors on stage during the performance.
Advance tickets are available and can be purchased for $10. Tickets can also be bought at the door the night of the event for $13.
Oct. 26
Concluding October’s events is the BEX Fall Oddities Fair — the perfect collection of all things “spooky” — which begins at 5 p.m. and last until 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Oddities Fair will feature storytelling and sharing from the WV Cryptids and Strange Encounters; tarot card and psychic readings, at Tickety Boo Mercantile; and ghostly vendors, tasty treats and more in the Beckley Underground plaza. Haunted Beckley will also host the first-ever Ghost Hunt inside a historic Beckley landmark.
In conjunction with the fair, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host a special movie screening in Brown Dog Bottom, which will be playing all night long.
Pierce mentioned a possibility of a trick-or-treating opportunity following the fair’s events, where vendors will pass out candy to visitors.
“This event is for all ages,” he stated. “That means adults and children alike. We want everyone to come and take part. It’s going to be a blast!”
l l l
More information on the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre’s October events can be found online at www.theraleighwv.com or on the theater’s Facebook page.