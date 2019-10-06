Shane Pierce, operations manager at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, at 403 Neville St., says its full schedule is a result of the upcoming holiday season.
“This is my favorite time of the year and it’s the beginning of our big season. October is always an invigorating and energetic month for the theater.”
Oct. 11
Keeping up with tradition, the theater will host its monthly mystery horror screening. However, because Halloween is this month, the playhouse is taking things a step further by hosting a mystery horror marathon from 7 p.m. to roughly 3 a.m.
“The best part about this event is that visitors have no idea what we will choose to show,” Pierce stated, adding that last year — the first ever mystery horror marathon — was “a blast.”
“Last year I was unsure of how many people would come, but we had an amazing turnout and we have several that actually stuck it out and stayed the whole time. I thought I would be the only one left for the last movie, but they were troopers.”
Movies being screened from 7 to 11 p.m. have been recommended for viewers ages 13 or older. Screenings following 11 p.m. will be “anything goes,” meaning they will be R rated, recommended for ages 16 or older.
Pierce did state that while the later movies are guaranteed to be more gruesome, terrifying, and spooky, the theater doesn’t ever pick anything that may be considered too over the top.
A full night’s admission is priced at $5.
Oct. 15
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, the Raleigh will screen a documentary called “Blindsight,” which follows a group of blind teenagers as they scale a portion of Mount Everest.
This screening event is operating in conjunction with a White Cane Safety Event earlier in the day at Jim Word Memorial Park in Beckley from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The event will include a visual impairment experience simulation as well as an obstacle course.
Both events are being organized by a young visually impaired individual and are supported by Mountain State Centers for Independent Living and Division of Rehabilitation Services.
A panel discussion and conversation element will follow the 7 p.m. screening.
More information can be found on the White Cane Safety/Awareness Day Facebook page.
Oct. 17
With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Women’s Resource Center will have the 29th annual Raleigh Candlelight Vigil at the theater to honor victims and celebrate survivors of domestic violence from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
According to Pierce, during the event, the vigil will relocate to the Jim Word Memorial Park gazebo and will conclude there.
More information on the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre’s October events can be found online at www.theraleighwv.com or on the theater’s official Facebook page.
Oct. 18-19
At 8 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, the playhouse will screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” a highly anticipated annual event.
For this event, $10 will get visitors admission into the screening as well as a prop bag full of items to throw during the show.
According to Pierce, the prop bags are being sponsored by Beckley Pride and a portion of the events admission will be donated to the organization.
“This is always a very lively and interactive event,” Pierce said in reference to the movie’s interactive call and response track that will be displayed on the screen during the film and suggests different phrases for audience members to yell during the screening.
“People always look forward to it.”
Oct. 25
On Friday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m., the theater will host a live on-stage dramatic reading event.
“The readings will be done in the style of old radio dramas,” Pierce shared, revealing that the program was written and adapted by himself along with his filmmaking partner.
“It’s an event for all ages. It will feature some suspense and horror, but it will also have some elements of classic Hollywood and comedy. It should be very fun.”
A live band will accompany the actors on stage during the performance.
Advance tickets are available and can be purchased for $10. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night of the event for $13.
Oct. 26
Concluding October’s events is the BEX Fall Oddities Fair — the perfect collection of all things “spooky” — which will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 9 or 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Oddities Fair will feature storytelling and sharing from the WV Cryptids and Strange Encounters; tarot card and psychic readings, at Tickety Boo Mercantile; and ghostly vendors, tasty treats and more in the Beckley Underground plaza. Haunted Beckley will also host the first-ever Ghost Hunt inside a historic Beckley landmark.
In conjunction with the fair, the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre will host a special movie screening in Brown Dog Bottom, which will be playing all night long.
Pierce mentioned the possibility of a trick-or-treating opportunity following the fair’s events, where vendors will pass out candy to visitors.
“This event is for all ages,” he stated. “That means adults and children alike. We want everyone to come and take part. It’s going to be a blast!”
- - -
