The winners from Beckley’s annual Chili Night 2019, include:

People’s Choice

first – Best Ambulance

second – Raleigh County Commission on Aging

third – Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center

Honorable Mention

Highest percent of coins in the 200 – 500 sample range – Enhope Ministries

Most Samples Served

Best Ambulance

Restaurant/Catering

first – Top Knot Coffee Shop

second – Texas Steakhouse

third - Cheers

Non-restaurant Business

first – Jackie Withrow Hospital

second – Roop Insurance

third – Beef Jerky Outlet

Organization

first – Ghent Fire Department

second – Punishers / LEMC

third – Beckley ARH

Individual

first – Jim Wills

second – Samara Swearengin

third – Amanda Upton

Best Spicy

first – Ghent Fire Department

second – Beckley Fire Department – 2-alarm

third – Publicity

Best Specialty (most unique/creative)

first – Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Cente

third – Hospice

Most exciting booth

first – Cheers

second – Raleigh County Commission on Aging

Most attractive booth

first – Enhope Ministries

second - Best Ambulance

