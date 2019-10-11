The winners from Beckley’s annual Chili Night 2019, include:
People’s Choice
first – Best Ambulance
second – Raleigh County Commission on Aging
third – Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center
Honorable Mention
Highest percent of coins in the 200 – 500 sample range – Enhope Ministries
Most Samples Served
Best Ambulance
Restaurant/Catering
first – Top Knot Coffee Shop
second – Texas Steakhouse
third - Cheers
Non-restaurant Business
first – Jackie Withrow Hospital
second – Roop Insurance
third – Beef Jerky Outlet
Organization
first – Ghent Fire Department
second – Punishers / LEMC
third – Beckley ARH
Individual
first – Jim Wills
second – Samara Swearengin
third – Amanda Upton
Best Spicy
first – Ghent Fire Department
second – Beckley Fire Department – 2-alarm
third – Publicity
Best Specialty (most unique/creative)
first – Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Cente
third – Hospice
Most exciting booth
first – Cheers
second – Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Most attractive booth
first – Enhope Ministries
second - Best Ambulance