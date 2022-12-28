It’s been nearly a week since East Beckley resident Xavier Oglesby has had running water in his home.
For him this has meant no water to bathe, no water to flush his toilets, no water to cook food and no water from the tap to drink since Christmas Eve.
He said his lack of water also prevented him from cooking Christmas dinner for himself and his elderly parents, who live nearby and were also without water due to frozen pipes.
“I cook my parents Christmas dinner, but I was unable to cook for them because I didn't have any water. I couldn't wash the dishes or anything,” he said.
Oglesby, who is also on the Raleigh County Democratic Executive Committee, said he spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day reaching out to city, county and state officials but none were able to offer help.
“I couldn’t find anyone to help,” he said. “The governor declared a state of emergency but that's all that was, was a state of emergency. There was nothing to it. There was no number to call; there's nobody. And so you’re just stuck out there with a state of emergency, but what does that actually mean?”
Oglesby is one of more than hundreds in Raleigh County who lost water over the holiday week and have yet to see that water return.
According to county officials, freezing temperatures from Friday through Sunday resulted in frozen and burst pipes as well as water main breaks in areas served by Beckley Water Company.
With so much water being used or spilling out of leaks in pipes, Beckley Water was unable to provide adequate water service to Raleigh County Public Service District, which serves people outside of Beckley.
Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver told The Register-Herald Wednesday afternoon that it could be days before water is restored to all homes in Raleigh County.
While helpful information regarding the water outages and water distribution sites has now been posted to the Beckley Water Company and Beckley-Raleigh County Emergency Services Facebook pages, Oglesby said that information was nowhere to be found during the initial days of the crisis.
As a result, Oglesby said he took matters into his own hands and asked for help using social media. In a matter of hours, Oglesby said he was inundated with messages and calls from people seeking as well as offering help.
There was Carpenter's Corner, a Christian ministry located at the First Baptist Church in downtown Beckley, whose organizers offered to makes meals for families without water.
Then there was Elaina Hurley, a Beckley resident and a Raleigh County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) board member, who offered to brave the freezing temperatures and deliver the meals prepared by Carpenter's Corner.
As a Beckley resident not impacted by the water outages, Hurley said she felt it was her duty to help those who were struggling.
She added that she was also surprised to see the city’s slow response in getting the word out about the water outage.
“I just now started seeing information, providing contacts or names, this afternoon in regard to the (water) crisis,” Hurley said. “Prior to today, I've not seen anything like that posted on Facebook or social media.”
Oglesby said he also reached his Beckley Common Council representative Janine Bullock and Raleigh County NAACP President Barbara Charles, who offered help.
While his water crisis is still ongoing, Oglesby said he is already making plans to make sure he and his community are not left without help again.
“I've actually been trying to set up a system for this neighborhood so that, if something like that were to ever happen ever again, we won't be caught flat-footed like that,” he said.
As of today, Oglesby said he has established a community outreach line that people can call in “case of emergency and for prayer.” The number for the community outreach line is 681-238-6422.
Oglesby said he doesn’t blame any local or state officials for their handling of this situation, but he does hope they learn to better prepare for the next disaster.
“I do think that they got caught flat-footed and I just hope that we never allow this to happen again because people are in trouble,” he said. “I'm not worried about me. This is not about me. This is about helping people. If they call you and they say they need help, they really need help ... If you look at the situation, you're talking about this is Christmas Eve and people don't have water. You've got extreme temperatures outside. It's just – it's rough.”
He was still without running water as of Wednesday afternoon, but Oglesby said he did receive his first bit of help Wednesday from the Beckley Fire Department, who came by to drop off water.
County officials have said anyone experiencing a water outage who is unable to get out and get water should call 911 for assistance.
