The hush settled, with a sense of patient reverence, across Jim Word Memorial Park on Wednesday morning, as about 300 people waited to touch “the steel.”
They were crowded onto the Neville Street green space for the city’s annual 9/11 Remembrance Service, organized by At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter and April Badtke of Americorps. Following a group prayer, speeches and performances by choirs and a congregational song of “God Bless America,” they lined up and flowed purposefully and silently towards the twisted piece of metal in the city’s 9/11 Memorial statute.
“It has been our tradition for many years,” Hunter told those in attendance. “If you just line up and each of us take the time to touch the monument.”
Each reached a hand towards “Artifact 105-B,” the 1,091-pound piece of metal in the city park. Pulled from the wreckage and stored for 10 years at an airport hangar in the borough of Brooklyn, New York, by Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PATH) officials, the metal was once part of the South Tower in lower Manhattan.
Terrorists crashed a plane into the South Tower of the World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001. They had already crashed a plane into the WTC North Tower. On the same day, terrorists flew a third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington. A fourth plane, hijacked by terrorists, was taken down in a Pennsylvania field by passengers who had unsuccessfully tried to gain control of the flight.
In Beckley on Wednesday morning, some gathered to pray silently in front of the monument. Others sang hymns. Many watched quietly. A collective solemnity permeated the crowd. Tears trickled. In mid-sentence, strong voices cracked and choked, as speakers reflected on 9/11.
Some at the service experienced a poignant sense of the city’s past, present and future juxtaposing in that moment that Beckleyans were gathered in front of Artifact 105-B.
Individually, each suggested to The Register-Herald that the service on Wednesday carried a prescience of the city’s future.
City treasurer Billie Trump had a meeting at Beckley Sanitary Board, so he started to walk away from the park while the line towards the metal was still moving.
Trump and Councilman Kevin Price (Ward IV), along with Beckley Fire Department firefighter Bryan Trump, are the three who drove to Brooklyn in July 2011 to pick up the metal and bring it home to Beckley.
Trump, the treasurer, likes numbers and facts. When he reflected on Artifact 105-B, he recalled the process of getting it for Beckley. He had seen the metals advertised in a trade publication. To obtain a piece of metal from PATH, organizations had to show a plan to honor 9/11 victims.
“They were really strict with who they gave the artifacts to,” he said. “Meeting all the criteria to get one of those artifacts was quite a challenge.”
Trump, retired BFD chief, submitted the application, which was approved. Looking out at the crowd, he said that the city had kept its promise to use the metal to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on 9/11.
“It’s good to commemorate people who knew they were going to risk all their tomorrows so other people would have theirs,” he said. “I’ve put on all my gear and gone into really tough spots, and I always think about those guys who were standing at the bottom of that skyscraper, looking up.
“We should be challenged to honor their sacrifice of all their tomorrows by making ours better.”
Trump said that, as the city grows, the steel from the South Tower will benefit students from all over the world who come to West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
“This is really a fine place,” Trump said.
Looking at the crowd gathered to touch the memorial, Price, also a retired firefighter, recalled the day that the trio was bringing the metal back to Beckley.At a stop along the road back to Beckley, the three men were all looking at the artifact when a man came up and silently joined them.
“He just stood there, beside us, and put his arms on the back of the pickup truck,” he recalled. “He said, ‘Is this from the World Trade Center?’
“I said, ‘Yessir, it is,’ and he asked, ‘Is it OK if I touch it?’
“I’m like, ‘Sure. Who am I to deny you that?’ “
Price said the man’s hand trembled as he reached out to touch the piece of metal. He then thanked the firefighters and walked away from the truck without leaving his name.
“That’s when I knew we had something really, really special,” he said. “Beckley people are the same.
“I’ll see them pray. The children here don’t truly understand it, and that’s oK. That will come just with the lessons of life.
“I know the adults here know what was in our hearts on Sept. 11, 2001. We know how we felt.
“Now, here in a small city in West Virginia, we can take time and reflect back on something that, in essence, happened globally.”
Hunter said that touching the steel is part of the ceremony to help people in Beckley to always remember the lessons of 9/11.
“They’re connecting,” she said. “They’re touching that, they’re connected to the WTC.
“Not every community has the availability of having their citizens see something that happened on that day.
“You can tell from the twisting and turning of the metal just what it means.”
She said the 9/11 monument will be in Beckley long after those who were at the 18-year remembrance on Wednesday are gone.
“In our little corner of the world, as you enter Beckley, West Virginia, you see the monument which will be there forever,” she said. “We’ve made a commitment that this will be a sustained memorial that will be there after we’re no longer here.
“We place that responsibility on the future leaders. In 40, 50, 60 years, for future generations, we want them to be able to come together and not forget 9/11 and what that meant to America and to the world.”
She said the most enduring impact of 9/11 is that it made Americans kinder to one another.
“There are so many initiatives that have taken place to uplift people, to honor those lives lost that day. They will always be remembered and remembered by doing good deeds for others, when they see the steel.
“It represents a terrible day in American history, but it also represents a new era of volunteering to help others.”