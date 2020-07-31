SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
l Justine Ebanga Tsala of Beckley, received a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management
l Swechchha Tamang of Beckley, received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing
l Caitlyn Brown of Surveyor, received a Master of Science, Accounting
WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old.