Poor road conditions and junk-covered yards were among the concerns Beckley residents brought to the attention of Beckley Common Council members during their regular meeting this week.
Ann M. Parker attended council with her daughter in order to bring attention to a residence located at the corner of F Street and South Fayette Street in Beckley, which she described as a junkyard.
The property is owned by Joel Sopher, brother of city council member Tom Sopher.
Parker said for the past two years her neighbor’s yard has been cluttered with old cars in inoperable conditions, as well as other trash and debris that has continued to accumulate.
“It’s been going on for two years or more,” Parker said to council members during the public comment portion of the council meeting.
“I'm a law-abiding citizen. I have a nice home. I try to keep up and I'm ashamed that the city of Beckley would allow something like this to go on. Would you want it in your front door?”
The Register-Herald drove by the location on Wednesday and observed several vehicles, some with flat tires; trailers; a saddle box lying on the ground; traffic cones and orange safety fencing scattered throughout the yard of the residence.
It also appears as if the location was previously a business as signs for Beckley Electric are painted on several of the vehicles and on the front of a building, there.
City officials informed Parker that the matter regarding the residence is in municipal court.
“What ends up happening is that person – property owner’s been cited and they have to go to municipal court, and they may plead guilty, they may pay a fine. It's to be seen what will happen there,” said council member Robert Dunlap.
“But they’re in municipal court, which means it should be handled. But you feel free to come back and see us in the event that it's not handled.”
In further explaining the status of the property, city attorney Bill File said the city filed an order with its municipal court to “order the owner of the property to clean it up ... and we feel the matter is going to be resolved relatively quickly.”
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold echoed the sentiments and assured Parker that the city was “working on that.”
Parker’s daughter, Alicia Macias, also told council members that not only is the yard an eyesore but it’s also a safety concern.
“I understand that you may be working on it and I know that you all know about it because she's expressed her comments to several of you,” Macias said. “There's drug addicts, there's rodents ... so while you're working on it, it's been two years – no updates, nobody reaching out, no responses.”
William Kelly, the director of Beckley's Information Technology Services who also runs the city’s municipal court, said he would personally keep Parker and her family updated on the status of the case.
• • •
Beckley resident Jonathan Moore also addressed council members during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Moore said he lives on Stiffler Drive, which is located off Crescent Road in Beckley.
Moore said he’s previously made the city aware of drainage issues and the poor condition of Stiffler Drive and was hoping to get an update on any fixes the city may be doing on the road.
“In light of the weather we’ve had recently, the road conditions are actually getting worse ... and the drainage is a major issue that’s causing the problems,” Moore said. “And we've been trying to figure out who's responsible for the road. That’s why we keep coming to you.”
As the road is not owned by the city, File said the original developers are responsible for the upkeep Moore requested.
“This road is not owned by the city of Beckley and the city has required all other roads to meet certain standards before the city would accept these roads,” File said. “... The developer had to see that they were built up to the standards the city requires and then the city can take it over through action of council.”
File added that the city has sought the advice of Thrasher Engineering to determine what repairs the road needs. Once they receive that report, File said they will then need to figure out if the city can or should make the necessary repairs as it is not a city-owned road.
Tuesday’s council meeting was the first of 2023 and only the second in roughly five months that residents have been able to attend in person.
Council chambers were previously closed to the public in mid-2022 citing Covid concerns.
Beckley Common Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in council chambers at city hall.
