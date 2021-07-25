BEREA, KY. — Berea College has listed its Spring 2021 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
Named were:
Mikaela Otte, Beckley
Aaliyah Painter of Leslie
