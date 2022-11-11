After a divisive week at the polls, one local Beckley resident is hoping the community can find common ground this Veterans Day.
“When you’re out there and you're fighting a war, you don't care what that person next to you look like that’s helping you,” said Mary West, a veteran of the U.S. Army. “And that's where we got to get back to – the love and understanding.”
More than a dozen of West’s family members, spanning multiple generations, have served in some branch of the U.S. military, dating back to her father who fought in World War II.
To honor and recognize those in her family who have served or are currently serving, West had a banner made depicting some of the veterans in her family.
Those listed on her banner, hung on poles in front of her home on Larew Avenue in Beckley, include:
OS2 (SW) Priscilla Wilkerson Hurtes, U.S. Navy, Bosnian War (niece);
SSGT Alisa Rones Strickland, U.S Air Force, active duty (granddaughter);
PFC Harry Bernard West Jr., U.S. Army, Vietnam War (husband);
EO3 Harry Bernard West III, U.S. Navy, Persian Gulf (son);
PFC James William Venable, U.S. Army, World War II (father);
SGT Ernest Leroy Farrar, U.S. Army, 9th Calgary South Korea (brother-in-law);
E5 Melvin W. Holmes, U.S. Army (cousin);
PFC Alinda L. Ford, U.S. Army, Vietnam Era (sister-in-law) and
OS3 Stephen Strickland, U.S. Navy, Afghan & Iraq War (grandson-in-law).
“It's just an honor to have known this group of people, still know the ones that are still living. But the three in the middle with the wings around them – you know, they earned their wings,” said West, pointing to the names of her father, husband and son who have all passed.
West said the banner was meant to be in Beckley’s Veterans Day Parade on Friday, but the parade was postponed due to weather and will now take place with the city’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
West, 66, said her hope, for those viewing her banner as they drive by her house, is to open the eyes of those in the community to the sacrifices and achievements made by African Americans in service to the United States.
“I hope that they see African Americans that have done something else,” said West.
Referring to the Rashad “Rico” Thompson murder trial that wrapped up Thursday, West said that all too often, those in the Black community are only remembered for things they’ve done wrong instead of the opposite.
“We as a people now need to come together,” West said. “All this negative politics and all of that – it’s getting ready to divide us again and we don't need that. We need all the loving and understanding because we are all God's children.”
West said she was 19 when she joined the Army. She said it was her father’s service that inspired her to leave college after attending for a year and enlist in the Army.
“My father had been in and then I had uncles that had served and then when I did ROTC in college, that really inspired me to want to go into the Army,” she said.
When asked about her time in the military, West would only say that it was an “experience.”
“At that time, (the military) was no place for a female let alone a Black one,” she said adding that she was later diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and MST (military sexual trauma).
Despite the trauma she endured while serving, West said it did nothing to diminish the pride she has as a veteran.
“I don't let what one or two or whomever, what they did define what the military is all about,” she said. “Because these are people that have defended our land. And they were from this homeland, so they were brave to go out and do what they do. So no, it doesn't deter me from thinking of the military.”
