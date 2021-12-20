Distinguished West Virginian Madrith Chambers was remembered Monday as a “daughter of Beckley,” a “trailblazer” and an “outgoing, civic-minded person.”
The community reacted with sadness on Monday morning to the news that the 86-year-old Chambers, who was the first Black woman to have served on Beckley Common Council, had died.
She had suffered health challenges during the last few years of her life and was legally blind, but she remained social and upbeat. She often prayed for her friends and family from her Beckley home and kept up with local issues.
Jennifer Chambers, Chambers’ daughter, on Monday evening thanked the community for the outpouring of condolences and love after news of her mother’s death became public.
“We appreciate the kinds words and condolences,” Jennifer said. “We are definitely humbled.”
Chambers, 86, represented Ward 5 on Beckley Common Council for 12 years. During her time on council, Chambers was responsible for the annexation of Red Brush into city limits and the establishment of community policing in the City of Beckley.
She founded the Kids’ Classic Festival and was chair of the Human Rights Commission.
In August 2020, Gov. Jim Justice named Chambers a “Distinguished West Virginian,” the highest honor that the governor can confer on a West Virginian.
Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock said Monday she was saddened to hear of Chambers’ death.
“Barriers were shattered by her breaking the glass ceiling to unsurmountable challenges.
“This phenomenal woman will be missed.”
At-Large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter said the city has “lost a great champion.”
“She was a trail blazer,” Hunter said. “Her unbridled spirit and sense of community made a difference in the city of Beckley and its citizens.
“She inspired the next generation of women to serve and advocate for their communities.
“Madrith was a beloved public servant, who leaves a legacy of compassion and empathy for the city she loved,” Hunter said. “She will never be forgotten.”
Mayor Rob Rappold declared that Chambers was a “daughter of Beckley.”
Rappold and his wife, Barbara, were friends with Chambers. He said around 10:30 a.m. Monday that he had just learned of Chambers’ death.
“When I talked with her by phone last week, after she was home from the hospital, Madrith sounded like her old self,” Rappold said in an email to Council members. “Always so interested in what’s going on in the city.
“Barb and I had several visits and many warm chuckles with the daughter of Beckley,” said Rappold. “She will be missed by all who knew her.”
Chambers graduated from the all-Black Stratton High School in 1954, the year that the United States Supreme Court of Appeals desegregated American schools in the Brown vs. Board of Education. She entered the traditionally black Bluefield State College in 1955, when the first white students were admitted, and held a degree in criminal justice.
She was a graduate member of Epsilon Delta Omega, the Beckley chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
“I’ve known Madrith for many years,” said Shelia Brown of Beckley on Monday. “She has always been a very outgoing, civic-minded person, with a big, caring heart, always looking out and reaching out to help people, in any way she could.
“She had a great love for her family and, especially, her community.
“She was in college with my sister, (the late) Margaret Higginbotham.”
Brown, who was Chambers’ sorority sister, said that Chambers remained active until her death.
“She was still so independent,” noted Brown. “She took personal care of herself and her home, and she just never gave up, though she was blind.
“It never stopped her from doing anything she wanted to do. I admired her.
“God took her from her illness, and she is in a better place,” Brown said. “Apart of us, we never want to let them go. But God knows best.”
During the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s, the diminutive Chambers was known to drive along South Fayette Street at 3 a.m. and to stall her car in the middle of the road when she saw an apparent drug deal.
“I’d see these guys on the corner, knowing what they are,” she told The Register-Herald in 2018. “Sometimes, I’d call them by their names.
“I’d say, ‘When I come back up this way, I better not see you.’”
When she drove back, she said, they would be gone.
“She was petite in stature but a gigantic warrior with her words of wisdom and facing challenges,” Bullock said of Chambers on Monday. “She was a David in the midst of Goliaths in her life.”
Bullock quoted Chambers’ favorite Bible verse, Psalms 133:1, “Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity.”
Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap, a local attorney, said Chambers had visited his office on Friday.
“We spent right at an hour together,” Dunlap said, adding, “She would buy my son Easter baskets and give me the best advice about the inner workings of local government.”
Ward 1 Councilman Tom Sopher, owner of Best Foam and Fabric, credited Chambers with encouraging him to run for council.
“Mrs. Chambers was a friend and customer of Best Foam and Fabric for many years,” Sopher said. “She loved getting in deep discussions with my dad (the late Ira Sopher) and I.
“She always encouraged me to run for council. When I put my name in the hat to run, she was one of my biggest supporters,” added Sopher. “My sincere condolences to her family.”
An earlier version reported incorrectly that Chambers was the first Black woman to serve on Beckley Common Council. Lorraine Seay was the first Black woman to serve on council.