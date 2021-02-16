Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will honor the 2020 annual award recipients Wednesday at Historic Black Knight.
The 29th recipient of the prestigious Community Service Award will be presented to Shawn Ball, owner of L&S Toyota of Beckley and Ball Toyota of Charleston.
Ball has a long history of supporting the community. In September, when United Way of West Virginia was struggling due to massive funds cut due to Covid, Ball donated $200,000 to the agency to implement pantries across the state for at-risk children.
He regularly supports schools, food pantries, the arts and social service agencies.
West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller has been named the 2020 Outstanding Young Business Leader. The award is presented to a Chamber member under age 40 who has positively impacted the community through their excellence in business leadership and community involvement.
In the past, Miller has served as Raleigh County administrator and was the south market president for United Bank.
Jane Haga was named the 2020 Volunteer of the Year, an award which "embodies the person who has made a contribution to either our community's culture, beautification, family life or healthy living through their volunteerism. This person has truly made our community a better place to live, work and play," according to a release from Chamber spokesman Joe Guffy.
Haga, 74, is a longtime volunteer on Beckley Beautification Committee and once partnered with the City Board of Public Works to re-ignite a flame that honors war veterans in Shoemaker Square. She also volunteers in programs that aid veterans.
Kacy Korczyk, owner of On Point Health & Wellness, is the 2020 Small Business of the Year recipient. The award is presented annually to a business which does less than $1.5 million in sales annually and that provides a unique or essential service to the area while being very involved in some aspect of the community, according to Guffy.
Korczyk, who graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and West Virginia University, spent three years in Colorado training as an acupuncturist. She practiced acupuncture in its birth place, China, before returning to her hometown and offering the treatment to a number of her fellow Mountaineers.