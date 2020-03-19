The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce office will remain open but asks that communications be limited to email and/or phone during the Covid 19 pandemic.
All Chamber team members are currently working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If anyone prefers to talk in person, they will need to observe the CDC’s recommendation of no handshaking and staying six feet apart.
At this time all in-person Chamber meetings, Business After Hours, Ribbon Cuttings and events in March and April are postponed, canceled or have transitioned to conference calls or virtual meetings.