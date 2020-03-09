This year, the Appalachian Festival — which is organized by the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and began as a city-wide expansion of the Appalachian Arts and Craft Fair held annually in August — will return alongside the new, more heritage-focused Appalachian Makers Market.
The Appalachian Festival, which is now in its 24th year, is a weeklong festival that includes collaborative partners — such as Beckley Events, the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia, Daniel Vineyards, and Tamarack — who host their own events throughout the week all while celebrating Appalachian culture.
The focal point of the Appalachian Festival is its longstanding arts and crafts fair, which is now in its 56th year.
This year, the arts and crafts fair is getting a makeover by celebrating the best “makers” in the region. The revitalized fair will be launching with a new name: the Appalachian Makers Market.
With new leadership under the direction of Michelle Rotellini and a partnership with West Virginia State University Extension Agent Christine Kinder, the Chamber of Commerce welcomes the Appalachian Festival into a new era with the updated event.
“…The Craft Fair is the signature event of the festival week and we wanted to give it a fresh update to appeal to a broader demographic, highlight Appalachian makers and increase the quality overall,” Kinder stated.
“When Michelle took her position as the new Chamber CEO, I (WVSU) became partners with the Chamber to assist in building the community through the quality of place initiatives. My work in building our arts community was a perfect fit…”
According to the Chamber of Commerce, which is celebrating 100 years of service and says this milestone is the perfect time to revive long-standing traditions, a “maker” “applies to any industry in which a person produces a product.”
The new Appalachian Makers Market will seek to highlight and celebrate artisan makers from a variety of backgrounds.
“In a society saturated with mass-produced, machine-made products, the maker movement grew out of a hunger for authentic, handmade, artisanal products that celebrate traditional and non-traditional methods of creating,” says the festival’s press release.
The Appalachian Makers Market will also be focusing on Appalachian cuisine and local businesses by incorporating a restaurant week into the festival’s activities.
While changes are being made to the festival, the Chamber of Commerce wanted to make clear that the Appalachian Treasures Quilt Show will remain an integral part of the new Appalachian Makers Market, considering throughout the years, the display of intricate quilts around the rotunda has been one of the festival’s most popular attractions.
Visitors will be able to locate some of their favorite vendors but will also have the opportunity to be introduced to new exhibitors, watch demonstrations of traditional crafts, and listen to strolling musicians.
The Appalachian Festival will be at various Beckley locations from Aug. 22 through Aug. 29 while the Appalachian Makers Market will be from Aug. 28 through Aug. 29 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.