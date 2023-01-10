The city of Beckley is working on a strategic plan to leverage the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve for economic development within the city.
During a Beckley Common Council meeting Tuesday evening, council members approved a bid from Destination By Design, of Boone, North Carolina, for the city’s Outdoor Economic Development Master Plan.
Corey Lilly, director of outdoor economic development for the city of Beckley, said Destination By Design will develop a feasibility study this year targeting economic development.
“We don't know exactly what projects are going to be identified so we go through a feasibility study through this planning process to assess experience voids of national park visitors, experience voids or what's happening with residents, what (West Virginia University Institute of Technology) might need, all these different entities, and then we create a plan that will fill those gaps,” Lilly said.
Lilly said the plan will focus on outdoor infrastructure with the hopes of identifying new trails as well as bike and pedestrian lanes that can be used to connect the trails.
Lilly said part of the process is developing the city’s brand, which will include everything from new logos to color schemes in order to encourage tourism and bring new vibrancy to the city.
“With the national park designation that's taking place, there's been a 30 percent increase in visitation that's taking place,” he said. “There are new interests in investment and because of those interests and investment and the new increase in (visitors), we have to strategically plan for that increase in volume.”
City treasurer Billie Trump said the city will pay Destination By Design $20,000 to begin the process.
As part of the resolution, approved by council, the maximum the city will pay Destination By Design to develop its Outdoor Economic Development Master Plan is $337,000. Any additional expenditures incurred by Destination By Design will still have to go before council for approval.
The contract is being paid for out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
In other business, council approved a $64,307 contract with Exterior Services to refurbish the tennis courts at New River Park and convert some of the tennis courts to pickleball courts.
The contract is also being paid for out of the city’s ARPA funds.
In an update on the pension funding bonds meant to finance the unfunded liability of the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department pension fund, Trump said the city is still being advised by its bond counsel to hold off on finalizing the process until market conditions improve.
In October, Beckley Common Council approved an ordinance to use up to $37 million in pension funding revenue bonds to finance the unfunded liability of the Beckley Police Department and the Beckley Fire Department pension funds.
As of Sept. 30, Trump said the total market value of the fire pension fund is roughly $20.9 million while the police pension fund sits at roughly $26 million.
