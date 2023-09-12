A $2 hourly increase for the roughly 40 Beckley Board of Public Works employees was approved Tuesday night in a unanimous vote by the Beckley Common Council during its regular meeting.
Public Works employees, who spoke during the meeting, said they appreciate the raise but believe it should just be a start.
The $2 hourly raise will equate to an overall salary increase of $4,160 for each Public Works employee.
The pay hike comes a month after council approved $8,000 across-the-board annual raises for all sworn officers with the Beckley Police Department.
In a break from the normal order of council’s agenda, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold chose to allow public comment on the proposed Public Works raise increase before council voted on the matter.
Public comment is typically the last item on council’s agenda and is followed by adjournment.
Dustin Potter, a Public Works employee who has spoken at the last three council meetings regarding raises for his coworkers, said he felt torn about the proposed raises.
“I’m not 100 percent sure where I stand,” Potter said. “... that’s something I’m fine with if the $4,000 is a start.”
James Watkins, a supervisor in the Public Works maintenance department, told council members that while he was disappointed that Public Works was not given the same $8,000 raise that Beckley police were given, he was appreciative that council took up the pay raise issue for his department in the first place.
In an interview with The Register-Herald after the meeting, Watkins said he had his doubts that these discussions were going to lead to any type of raises for Public Works.
“I wanted the $8,000 raise. I really didn’t think they’d give it to us. I really didn’t think they’d give us the $4,000 raise, but I’m grateful for what they gave us,” Watkins said. “I hope that in turn, they continue to follow suit without us having to come up here and argue with them.”
After allowing public comment on the proposed Public Works pay raises, the public was able to hear from council members and the mayor for the first time regarding the specifics of this proposal.
During the previous council meeting in August, Rappold said he intended to speak with council members one-on-one, outside of regular council meetings, to discuss Public Works raises.
In an interview with The Register-Herald before the meeting, Councilman Cody Reedy said he met with Rappold in the days after the last August meeting.
During those meetings, Reedy said the mayor told him that a $4,000 across-the-board raise for Public Works employees was doable based on savings the city was expecting in decreasing the amount of road salt it planned to purchase for the year.
Reedy said he then suggested that instead of a flat salary increase, the raise be converted into an hourly figure as most of the Public Works employees are hourly.
“I personally thought that it needed to be hourly because Public Works is an hourly position, they’re not based on salary,” Reedy said during the meeting Tuesday. “If you get down to the end of the year and you’ve only worked thirty-some weeks in the year, then your $4,000 raise is not going to be there.”
He added that as he works in the labor industry through his family’s construction business, Reedy Construction, he felt the $2 hourly increase would raise Public Works employees to the level of pay he was seeing in comparable jobs.
“I think this makes Public Works very competitive,” said Reedy, who then made a motion that the proposal be approved.
Before that vote, Councilman Robert Dunlap also commented on the raises and commended the mayor for his approach to this item.
“This is the first issue in which the mayor has reached out to all of us individually to educate us on the topic, which I appreciated immensely,” Dunlap said.
He added that he hopes this vote will embolden Beckley Board of Public Works Director Pamela Frey, who has worked in the department for more than 20 years, to pursue additional raises for her employees in the future.
“I do want you to be bold because I know that’s in you and your people have a great advocate in you and you have friends up here. So please do that in the future,” Dunlap said.
In speaking to The Register-Herald after the meeting, Frey said the raises would go a long way in boosting department morale.
“The (employees) that I’ve spoken with are extremely happy about the $2 an hour (raise) because it’s the most we have ever seen, at least since I’ve been there,” said Frey, who has been a Public Works employee for the last 23 years.
Rappold said he too was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting and the unanimous vote from council for the Public Works raises.
“I’m extremely gratified with the way the meeting went this evening, with councils involvement and approval of, I think, a very reasonable increase for Public Works,” Rappold said.
