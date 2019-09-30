Beckley Presbyterian to debut hymn on state's only Noack organ

Beckley Presbyterian Church is offering a performance of an original hymn, to be played on West Virginia's only Noack church organ during World Communion church service and an afternoon hymn sing this Sunday.
Composed by the artist whose work was played at St. Patrick's Cathedral and Madison Square Garden in September 2015 when Pope Francis visited New York, the new hymn was written for Beckley Presbyterian in honor of the 40th "birthday" of Beckley Presbyterian's celebrated organ.
Called "Noack Schilling," the piece was written by renowned organist and composer Robert A. Hobby in honor of the church's late pastor, Dr. Friedrich Schilling, who played a large role in bringing the organ to Beckley in 1979, a press release from the church details.
Schilling passed away in Tennessee in 2017.
"Most musical instruments don't warrant big birthday celebrations," said Cindy Worley, a parishioner of the church, in a press release. "Of course, most musical instruments don't consist of 2,200 pipes."
Going to the church just for a glimpse of the organ — one that famed 18th century organist Johann Sebastian Bach could sit down and play, if he were still alive, Worley said — could be worth the trip to many.
Not only are there no other Noack organs in the state, the Beckley Presbyterian organ is one of around 160 throughout the world, according to Worley.
Beckley's Noack organ has been at the church since 1979.
Worley reported that in 1974, a church member approached Schilling, who was pastor from 1974 to 1985, and asked about replacing the church’s aging organ, which was damaged beyond repair.
Members of the church’s organ task force visited a number of organ builders and many other churches to examine and hear a variety of instruments.
Finally, they chose German-born designer and builder Fritz Noack to construct their new organ. The organ Noack designed for Beckley Presbyterian is encased in white oak, cherry, pine and other woods. It was installed in the church in 1979.
The handcrafted, classic style organ is unique in the region, both in size and style, said Worley. She explained that it is a “tracker” or mechanical-action instrument, based on 18th century design principles.
"The only elements of the organ that require electricity are the keyboard light and the blowers that fill the bellows," Worley added. "Bach would feel right at home."
Beckley Presbyterian Artist-in-Residence Timothy A. Waugh currently performs on the organ during church services and festivities.
Waugh said the organ is "the most unique church organ" he has ever played.
"This organ was designed to last for at least 100 years," Waugh said in a press release. "I hope my successors are drawn to it, as I was when I began playing it in 1998.”
For the organ's 40th birthday celebration, the church commissioned renowned organist and composer Hobby to create a musical piece for the occasion.
Hobby currently serves as director of music for Trinity English Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, Ind. He has a master's degree in organ performance from the University of Notre Dame.
Hobby has been commissioned to compose works for churches and organizations throughout the country, and more than 150 of his compositions are currently in print. Hobby's works have been heard on both national television programs and syndicated radio broadcasts.
He designed and coordinated a hymn festival that was performed simultaneously at 100 sites around the United States and Canada to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians. In 2014 he was awarded an honorary doctorate from Wittenberg University for his contributions to music.
World Communion Sunday service will be Oct. 6 at 10:55 a.m. at Beckley Presbyterian Church at 203 S. Kanawha St.
A hymn sing will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the church. The public is invited to attend both events.