Beckley Presbyterian to debut hymn on state's only Noack organ

The Noack organ at Beckley Presbyterian Church is turning 40 years old. Installed in 1979 and designed by builder Fritz Noack, the organ is the only Noack organ in the state. On Sunday, Oct. 6, at the 10:55 a.m. service and during a 2 p.m. hymn sing at the church, an original hymn, titled "Noack Schilling," by famed composer Robert A. Hobby, will be played on the organ. SUBMITTED ART