A well-known local pastor reported Friday that he and six members of his congregation, including two family members, have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Pastor Paul Chapman, who was diagnosed with COVID on Wednesday, reported Friday that his case is also tied into closures of The Raleigh County Courthouse and The Raleigh Judicial Annex building.
Chapman, 52, is pastor of Beckley Praise Church on Elm Street. He is also an employee of the Raleigh Circuit Clerk's Office in the Judicial Annex.
It was Chapman's diagnosis that led Raleigh Chief Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich to close the Annex on Friday for cleaning, Chapman said.
Chapman's wife, Raleigh Deputy Clerk Cecilia "Sally" Chapman, worked in the Raleigh Voter Registration Office during the July 6 work week with a co-worker who did not feel well. The co-worker was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday, July 10.
Cecilia and other Voter Registration workers were placed at home on quarantine.
The confirmed cases have added to an uptick in the spread of the disease in Raleigh County.
Raleigh County’s numbers jumped on Friday, from 85 to 92. One week ago Friday, Raleigh County had reported 68 confirmed cases.
Gov. Jim Justice announced at his daily press briefing on Friday afternoon that several new church-related outbreaks of Covid-19 have been identified at places of worship in Boone, Kanawha, Raleigh and Taylor counties. Since July 10, Cecilia and another adult Chapman family member have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Chapman said Friday.
In addition to the Chapmans, four members of their congregation of about 75 have been diagnosed — despite church members wearing masks, permitting only 10 members into the at-church services and practicing social distancing in accordance with Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) guidelines, the pastor said.
"We wear our masks, and everything, and have been very careful," said Chapman, who was recuperating at home on Friday.
Chapman's case shows how the virus can impact the health of different people in different ways. The pastor said it has led him to question how easily the virus is transmitted. It also raises questions about contact tracing — how quickly health officials are able to determine those who have been potentially exposed to the virus and to quarantine them.
"I don't care that people know that I have the virus," Chapman said. "I don't care.
"I just don't want people to think that we were haphazard at our church, when we have tried everything possible within the guidelines of the CDC and tried to make sure people wore the masks, make sure people social distanced and things like that.
"I want people to know that this is serious," he added. "And people need to take it more serious."
Around the last week of June, Chapman attended a wake and wore a mask. He said members of his congregation — also wearing masks — attended. There were guests from out-of-state.
Chapman and Cecilia both went to Morgantown to doctors' appointments on June 30 and July 1. Chapman believes that he likely got the virus there.
Cecilia, on the other hand, suggested that she could have been exposed to the virus at work and carried it home to Chapman, even though Chapman was the first in the family to be diagnosed.
In any case, Chapman said, the couple arrived home from Morgantown and felt fine. On Sunday, July 5, they had church services. About 30 people were in attendance. They followed social distancing guidelines, he reported.
Nobody in his family or his congregation was showing any symptoms on Sunday. Nor did Chapman, at that time, have a reason to think he was ill. But he heard Gov. Jim Justice announce that there had been a rise in Covid-19 cases since July 4. As a result, church leaders cancelled at-church services for Wednesday, July 8, and streamlined them on Facebook instead.
"That's what we've done, ever since (July 8)," he reported. "That was our last service."
On Thursday, July 9, and Friday, July 10, Chapman said he woke up with a case of the sniffles. His basement had flooded earlier in the week, and he thought working with a wet rug had given him an allergic reaction.
"I went to work, thinking I just had some allergies," he said.
On Friday, July 10, Cecilia learned that her co-worker at Voter's Registration — who is also a friend of Chapman's — had tested positive for Covid-19 and that the Voter Registration office employees would be on quarantine for 10 days. Cecilia said the infected co-worker had not left the state and that he was unsure of where he could have been exposed to the virus.
The Chapmans were concerned for their friend on Friday. Then, on Saturday, Chapman said, he "woke up sick."
Really sick.
"I was aching, had pain with a fever," he said. "So I went to Doctor's Immediacare and was tested."
The pain and fever, which got up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit, persisted after he returned from the clinic.
"It felt like the flu, like a severe flu," he said. "It's been bad every since then.
"Aches, headaches, breathing difficulty, diarrhea — all the flu-like symptoms (multiplied by) probably five."
On Wednesday, Chapman was notified that he had tested positive for the virus. Raleigh Health Department spoke with Chapman to learn where he had gone and who he had encountered, he said.
Health Department officials also notified Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and reported that the Judicial Annex would have to be closed.
Dimlich closed the building on Friday for cleaning. On Monday, it will reopen again. A skeleton crew from an estimated 20 Circuit Clerk's Office employees will be working the Circuit Clerk's Office, Dimlich reported. Most workers in the office are on quarantine.
Chapman said that on Wednesday night his symptoms were the most severe. He asked friends on Facebook to pray for him. On Thursday night, his symptoms were again more serious.
On Friday, Cecilia learned that she had Covid-19, too. She and another adult family member have both tested positive, but they have, so far, experienced a cough and congestion.
"I just want it to be over," Cecilia said.
Of the three in the Chapman family, only Chapman had severe symptoms. He was taking Tylenol on Friday to keep down the fever, which had gotten down to 98.8 on Friday afternoon. He said he is thankful he has not had to enter the hospital.
"They have the mild cough, with a little bit of head congestion, but no temperature, no pain, and no breathing issues," Chapman said. "However, for me, I've had the full blown sickness.
"But in a household where we're together, it can be totally different for each person."
Friends have brought food to the front porch, but he is too sick to eat. He said he had been able to eat only two bananas on Friday. He hopes his health will continue improving over the next few days.
"I really want to thank Pastor Luke Hodges from Family Worship Center," he said. "When I was at my worst with the breathing, he actually called the house and had prayer over the phone.
"I just really appreciate other Christians calling and checking on each other, and that's what it's all about."
Chapman reported that Raleigh Health Department Nursing Director Candace Hurd had called him when he tested positive.
"Our Health Department has called and checked on us," he said. "They're being very cautious.
"I provided a list to the Health Department of everybody who attends our church," Chapman said. "The Health Department has called each one and checked on them. I really appreciate the Health Department."
Four members of the congregation have tested positive. None have been hospitalized, Chapman reported on Friday.
He said that county health officials have not placed church members under quarantine.
At his Friday press briefing, Gov. Justice did not specify which churches had experienced elevated cases of Covid-19. It was unclear if Beckley Praise Church was the Raleigh outbreak. Chapman said health officials had not informed him that the cases at his church were being classified as an "outbreak."
“Church is a place where we sing. Church is a place where we’re together in a confined area for at least an hour. It’s not like being outside,” Gov. Justice said. “Please wear a mask.”
The governor urged all West Virginians in church settings to follow the State’s safety guidelines, including using every other pew, maintaining social distancing, and wearing face coverings.
“A lot of the attendance at our churches are those who are elderly and at higher risk,” Gov. Justice said. “So I am cautioning everyone to strictly follow our guidelines.”
Chapman also urged churchgoers to wear masks.
"The thing that I would tell people, as a Christian, as a person who attends church, is that God is faithful," he said. "God's going to take care of each and every one of us.
"We just still need to pray for one another and use common sense, any time you're out.
"Wear that mask," said Chapman. "Wash your hands, and do everything that we can to prevent the spread of it.
"It's not a hoax," the pastor said. "I don't care where you're at – whether you're at work, church, at the store, it's no joke."