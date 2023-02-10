Staffing shortage and lack of funding could cause of the closure of some pools in Beckley this summer.
Those in jeopardy include the Sharon Dempsey pool (formerly the New River pool), the Historic Black Knight pool and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) pool.
For the two city owned pools, Sharon Dempsey and Black Knight, Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said the opening of these pool will hinge on whether the city is able to find a pool manager.
“We have to start with a pool manager,” Baker said. “If I don't get a pool manager, it's not very likely, even if I have lifeguards, that I can have the pool open.”
For the FOP pool at the Black Diamond Lodge on Lakeview Drive in Beckley, Dean Capehart, who serves as treasurer, said their concern isn’t lifeguards, it’s finances.
“If we don't have enough membership, we’re not going to be able to open this year,” he said.
Beckley’s search for a pool manager
In an interview with The Register-Herald in late January, Baker said her department had received very little interest in the pool manager position.
Roughly a week after the job was posted last month, Baker said the position had more than 1,000 views on Indeed but only four applicants and of those one that “seemed kind of promising."
It’s been about three decades since the city has needed to find a pool manager. Sharon Dempsey served as the Beckley’s pool manager until her death in March 2022.
Over the years, Dempsey taught generations of Beckley children to swim as she managed New River, East Park and, later, Historic Black Knight Municipal pools for the city.
The New River Pool was renamed in her honor at the opening of the 2022 season.
Having seen the troubles that occurred last year when the pools were managed by an off-site firm, Baker said she has no intention of making that mistake again.
“(The pool manager) is a very important job and there are so many things that hinge on it,” she said. “. . . One thing I learned, having off site management last year, was (the lifeguards) need close supervision. They need somebody there who can tell them what to do, correct them when they're doing things that aren’t what they should be doing.”
In an effort to avert the national lifeguarding shortage, the city approved a contract with USA Pools/USA Management in 2022 for $130,000 to manage, staff and operate the city’s two swimming facilities from May 28 to Sept. 5.
USA Pools is a national company that supplies lifeguards and manages pools around the country.
As part of the contract, USA Pools was to be responsible for hiring and paying lifeguards, including employing a pool manager. They were also responsible for the pools upkeep and managing daily operations among a long list of other tasks.
But many of these contractual obligations went unfulfilled, most notably the number of days the pools were open. As a result, the city is working to recoup some of its funds paid to USA Pools
While both of the city’s pools were supposed to be open for just over three months, neither Beckley pool was open on time nor open for the entire season.
“We were only open about half of the days that we were supposed to be open,” Baker said.
A lack of lifeguards was always the reason the pools were not open during the scheduled times last year.
According to figures from city treasurer Billie Trump, the Sharon Dempsey pool, which opened a week behind schedule and closed for roughly a dozen days in August, generated $18,747 in admissions and $8,463.34 in concessions.
Six years ago, the Sharon Dempsey pool brought in more than $143,000. However, the actually profits for that year were just under $1,000.
For the Black Knight pool, which was open for roughly a month in 2022, the revenue from admissions were $13,080.34 while concessions were $7,309.
This is still a few thousand more than was generated in 2021 when only the Historic Black Knight pool opened because the city did not have enough lifeguards to staff the two pools.
Trump said city pools are not intended to be money generators but instead offer a service and outlet for the community.
“Pools never make a profit, any revenue generated helps to offset operating costs, but that revenue does not completely cover those costs,” Trump said in an email to The Register-Herald. “The city uses its revenue to provide services and any revenue that is derived from the provision of services is never adequate to cover those costs.”
Communication with USA Pools, headquartered in Maryland, proved difficult and at times nonexistent, according to lifeguards The Register-Herald spoke with last year. The Register-Herald also made several attempts to contact USA Pools regarding its contract with the city of Beckley but those call were never returned.
Baker said this is one of the chief reasons why she is putting so much stock in hiring a local pool manager.
The salary range listed for Beckley’s Pool Manager position is $14 to $18 per hour. Ideally, Baker said she would like to have someone hired by March.
Applications for the position can be picked up at the Youth Museum at 509 Ewart Avenue in Beckley from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Resumes can be mailed to P.O. Box 2514 Beckley WV, 25802.
Beckley FOP pool
Just like the city’s pools, Capehart said the FOP pool has never been profitable. In years past, Capehart said the situation was not a problem because they were able to offset the costs of the pool using income made from the video lottery establishment run by the lodge.
“We've gone in the hole the last two years,” he said. “We had extra external source of income which covered it, but that's stopped so we have no other income. We always tried to operate the pool on a self-sustaining budget. In other words, we never made a profit on it, but we don't like to lose money on it.”
According to the Black Diamond Lodge #81 2022 Pool Accounting Report, posted to its Facebook page, between salaries, utilities and other expenses, the pool cost roughly $48,700 to operate last year.
The pool generated roughly $33,700 from membership fees, which accounted for more than 80 percent of the revenues in addition to concessions and parties.
This left a deceit of more than $15,000 which the lodge had to make up for with lottery funds.
Without the income from the video lottery establishment, Capehart said they will have to rely solely on memberships to pay for the maintenance, upkeep and staffing of the pool.
Based on last year’s number, Capehart said they will need 150 members paying a membership fee or roughly $275 in order to open the pool for the summer.
Capehart said they will likely make the decision in the coming month if they have enough members to open the pool.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.