The opening of the Sharon Dempsey Memorial pool at New River Park has been pushed back to Tuesday, June 13.
The target opening date had been Thursday, but Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker said the opening needed to be delayed due to electrical problems with the pool’s pumps.
Baker said the weather also caused some delays in her staff’s ability to paint and cure the pool, a task that had to be completed before filling the pool with water.
On Wednesday, employees with the city’s public works department began to fill a portion of the pool to run tests on the pool’s pumps.
Baker said they discovered Tuesday that there was an issue getting power to the pool’s pumps, but fortunately crews were able to find and fix the problem on Wednesday.
If all else goes as planned, Baker said the pool will open on Tuesday though she still needs ticket takers and concession stand workers.
Those looking to apply can do so in the parks and rec office in New River Park at the Youth Museum.
