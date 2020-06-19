Beckley Police searching for missing man

An 18-year-old man is missing and believed to be endangered in Raleigh County, and Beckley Police Department is asking the public for help in finding him.
Robert David Sparks was last seen on Tuesday, June 16, near his home at Meadows Court in Beckley.
Sparks has serious health problems that need immediate attention. If untreated, he may face serious health complications.
Sparks is a fair-skinned white male who stands 5’11” tall and weights 160 pounds. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. He sometimes visits the downtown area, including the Sheetz gas station near W. Neville Street.
Those with information may contact BPD at 304-255-1720.