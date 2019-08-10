Beckley Police searching for bank robbery suspect

The Beckley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying an individual wanted in connection with a Saturday morning bank robbery at Chase Bank on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
The suspect is described as a white male, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, medium build with brown hair, and a full beard wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, gray pants and black boots.
“Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Lt. David Allard at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720," a press release stated. "You may also contact Crime Stoppers of WV at crimestopperswv.com or via their free P3 Tips app. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward and most importantly you will never have to give your name."