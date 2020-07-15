The body of a 37-year-old Beckley man who was reported missing on June 20 has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Vanmeter said Tuesday.
The body of Ronald Rafael “RJ” Mayo, Jr., was discovered at Piney Creek near Beaver on Monday.
Mayo, who was last seen on Third Avenue, had initially been reported missing to Beckley Police Department.
He had attended Woodrow Wilson High School, according to his Facebook profile.
Vanmeter said detectives are investigating Mayo’s death.