Beckley Police investigate shooting

Beckley Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at the Hargrove Street Apartments, at 222 Hargrove St., that left one man dead, one woman injured and one man behind bars.
According to a press release, Beckley Police officers responded to a shots fired call just after midnight Saturday after a verbal altercation led to gunshots at the Hargrove Street Apartments. Cpl. Gravely and Patrolman Sweetser arrived on scene within minutes and took Eric W. Burkhart, 31, of Stanaford into custody a short distance from the location of the shooting. Burkhart had a handgun.
Additional officers responded to the apartment complex, where they located two victims, a 31-year-old white male and a 42-year-old black female suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died on scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. The victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of family members.
An investigation conducted by Detective Sgt. Bragg and Detective Cpl. Walters led to Burkhart being charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment. Burkhart is being held at Southern Regional Jail.
Cpl. Cuevas and Cpl. Deems, members of the Beckley Police Department Crime Scene Unit processed the scene, obtained surveillance video, collected evidence and assisted investigators.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-256-1708 or Crime Stoppers of WV via its free P3 Tips available for download at crimestopperswv.com.