As the Beckley Human Rights Commission plans a diversity hiring event for September, city officials are actively asking minority residents to join the rank and file of the Beckley police and fire departments.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Thursday that the ultimate goal is for minority employees to make up 20 percent of each department.
"We would like to have 20 percent in both departments staffed by minorities, to match, roughly, the population in Beckley."
They have a ways to go.
Of 53 positions in the Beckley Police Department, three – or 5.7 percent – are held by Blacks. There are also three women on the force. There are 12 open positions, BPD Chief Lonnie Christian said.
There have been seven women and 10 Black officers over the past 10 years, he added.
The city would need to triple its number of Blacks on the force to get to the desired 20 percent threshold.
Beckley Fire Department, which has 43 shift firefighters and seven who work 8-hour days, is hopeful to hire its first Black firefighter soon.
BFD Chief Ed Wills said a Black applicant has been approved for hiring, but Covid-19 concerns have temporarily stalled the hiring of officers.
Mayor Rob Rappold and the chiefs of both departments emphasized that Black police officers and firefighters are needed in the city's emergency services.
"We have tried desperately, and we strive daily, in our hiring process to attract minorities," said Rappold on Thursday. "It's first and foremost in our minds. ...
"It's something we rejoice in, when we begin to get a better balance," he added. "We love it."
Christian said that diversity is vitally important to law enforcement agencies.
"Diversity is important in every profession, but even more so in policing, where building community trust is such a vital aspect," Christian said. "Diversity and inclusion strategies help us gain new perspectives and think outside the box to tackle our community problems."
Christian encouraged women to apply for a place at BPD.
"We are always looking for good men and women who want to serve and become problem solvers in their Beckley community," he said. "We would definitely love to see more women apply.
"This is a very rewarding career, and female officers make the department so much more effective, due to the diverse situations we deal with on a daily basis."
Cedric Robertson, retired BPD chief of detectives and a former at-large councilman on Beckley Common Council, said Saturday that recent police shootings of unarmed black men and the resulting protests are detriments to Black communities and to local police departments.
"To become a police officer, you have to want it," Robertson said. "It has to be in your heart.
"It's not an 8-to-5 job. You have to be able to want to protect and serve the people in your community.
"In order to hire minorities, you have to get minorities who are accustomed to being in the community they police," Robertson said. "In my experience, I felt more comfortable knowing that I was born and raised here, being a police officer here.
"Now, on the other hand, with all of this violence and police officers shooting unarmed Black men, it's going to be more difficult to hire minorities.
"The protesting now, no matter whether you're Black or white, if you're a police officer, you have to protect the property and so forth, and the protesters, they're going to get on the Black police officers and the white police officers.
"I feel a minority, right now, might be somewhat reluctant to become a police officer, with all this unrest going on."
Rappold said that to be hired, applicants must pass a civil service exam, which is given every three years. Under state law, only the top scorers progress to the next level, which is a physical agility test. Applicants must also pass strict background checks, including credit checks, and psychological evaluations.
BPD Chief Christian has said that it is hard for BPD to find qualified applicants, period, and that hopefuls of all races find it difficult to pass the vigorous hiring process.
One problem in getting minority residents in law enforcement positions and the fire department has been a lower number of Black applicants.
"The last (test) we gave, there was about 120 candidates that were taking the test," said Fire Chief Wills. "When I kind of scanned across the room, it looked like less than 10 percent were minorities, and so, you can see the problem."
While Black residents make up around 20 percent of the Beckley population, Wills said they are under-represented as candidates for BFD.
"Without the numbers, if you're only getting 10 percent at the table, then you're only going to get 10 percent to the top of the list," he said. "The goal is to increase the number of minorities taking the test.
"Everyone that has a high school and college degree are the type of candidates we're seeking," he said. "They have the ability."
He added that, because of civil service laws, BFD cannot recruit a captain or higher-ranking officer of color from another fire department. The officer will lose title in the transfer, although training will transfer.
He said one potential reason that more minority residents do not apply is because they, as well as their white counterparts, may believe BFD is a volunteer department, while it is actually a career department.
Wills said that, in future, BFD plans to more thoroughly publicize civil service exam test dates, which happen every three years, and to let minority residents know the benefits of joining BFD.
City firefighters start out at $31,000 base pay but usually make between $35,000 and $40,000, after paid holidays and vacations. They have health insurance and retirement benefits and may enroll in the Deferred Retirement Option Program (DROP), which allows them to retire at 50.5 years and 20 years of service and to work five years past retirement. They may collect retirement benefits paid out in a lump sum, he said.
BFD has added a college incentive program to help firefighters pay for college.
"We feel like that we have a lot to offer, and we feel like that diversity in our department is essential for us to provide the service that we need to provide," said Wills. "I believe that recruiting from our communities is the best way for us to provide the best service possible.
"We're hiring someone that has a stake in that community," he said. "We've been trying to do this for about five years now."
Wills and Rappold said BFD has made past efforts to recruit Black Beckley residents into the jobs but that additional efforts are necessary.
Rappold and the fire chief reported that BFD has presented at local high schools and colleges over the past several years in an effort to recruit minority firefighters.
Rappold said that, in the past, the city has worked through a partnership with the Raleigh County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) to recruit high school students, including minorities, to the city's emergency departments.
BFD Lt. Chris Graham, who leads CERT, said Saturday that CERT traveled to all four high schools to promote careers with fire departments. He said that the work ended abruptly at Woodrow Wilson High School, due to Covid, but that it will continue in future. Through the program, he said, he is aware of several teen women who joined their local volunteer fire departments.
BFD has hosted a series of classes at Heart of God Ministries, a predominantly Black church in the diverse Ward V, within the past five years, said Rappold, Wills and Graham.
The goal of the class is to prepare those from the church to take the civil service exam — the first hurdle in the hiring process.
Wills said one candidate from the class will, hopefully, be officially hired at BFD as the city's first black firefighter, after Covid restrictions are lifted.
Wills and BPD Chief Christian both said they hope an upcoming diversity hiring fair will help attract more minority applicants to take the next civil service exam.
Human Rights Commission Chair Danielle Stewart said the Diversity Hiring Event on Sept. 19 is open to all. The event was launched after a speaker at a commission meeting asked a question about community policing, sparking the idea.
Stewart said an immediate goal of the event is to increase diversity in the police and fire departments.
"One thing the HRC is charged with is working to bring together a diverse community, so everybody is working together," she said. "Beckley is one of the most diverse cities in West Virginia.
"But if you kind of drive around town, though, you wouldn't necessarily get that impression."
A diverse emergency response crew is one piece of a plan to promote what Stewart said is one of the city's biggest strengths — its diversity.
"That diversity is a real strength of our community that people have not really brought to the attention of everyone," she said. "When we talk about wanting businesses to come into our community, one of the things businesses look for is, do you have a diverse population?
"We do," she said. "It's something we should be highlighting in economic development, with our city government, so people know they can come to Beckley and feel welcome."
Stewart said both Wills and Christian have said they want a more diverse department. City officials have actively tried to recruit from diverse communities in the past, but the hiring event is a more assertive publicity strategy to recruit minority candidates and others.
"From everything I have seen, they have tried to recruit," she said. "A personal philosophy, it kind of goes back to most businesses and the city government, it's an attitude of, 'Well, people will come to us.'
"And that works, in some cases," said Stewart. "But on this particular issue, it really hasn't.
"There's people that are qualified and want the jobs and may not know about it, and so (the hiring event is) part of getting back out to the community to find these people, versus us just waiting for people to apply."
Stewart said she would like more city residents to work as police officers.
"If we can recruit people that live in Beckley to be police officers here in Beckley, everybody wins," she said. "They're living in this neighborhood.
"They're not just driving in and going home somewhere else, later."
She said the short-term goal of the event is to increase minority employment in emergency services. Long-term, she said, all of city government should accurately reflect the diversity of the population.
"A government that is reflective of a community, as a whole, will think about the community, as a whole, while they're making decisions," said Stewart.
Robertson suggested that, in order to attract minority candidates, city officials continue going into churches and schools on a monthly basis.
"You have to continue to go back to the black churches, go to the colleges, go to the high school, and make it a monthly event where you continue to try to recruit minorities to join the police department," he advised. "You also need to tutor minorities, as far as getting them prepared for the civil service examination."
He said developing relationships with high school students is particularly important.
"You must have a pretty clean background," he said. "So, I think you must start in high school, tutoring individuals that you are recruiting to become a police officer."
Christian said BPD is working from a current hiring list. When the list is exhausted, he said, new applicants will be considered.
"The job fair is a great opportunity to reach out to individuals," he said.
Christian and Wills urged interested parties to attend the job fair and to apply for positions with BPD and BFD.
The Diversity Hiring Event is Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at East Beckley Police Substation (on Mool Avenue) and 1 to 4 p.m. at East Park Police Substation (on Scott Avenue).
BPD, BFD, West Virginia Army National Guard and others will attend, said Stewart.