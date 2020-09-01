The Beckley Police Department will conduct a seat belt/safety checkpoint from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on Second Street at Thornhill Courts.
An alternate location will be the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
Officers will be checking for seat belt and child safety seat usage, as well as current and valid driver’s licenses and proper vehicle documentation.
The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program will fund the checkpoint.
The SRHSP and local law enforcement encourage the motoring public to buckle up and make every effort to ensure that children are correctly secured in the proper child safety seat.