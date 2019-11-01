Members of the Beckley Police Department will be participating for the first time in “No Shave November.”
The rules of No Shave November are simple; put down your razor and donate your monthly hair maintenance expenses to the cause. This is a unique way to grow cancer awareness in our community.
For this first year the department has chosen to partner with WV Kids “Cancer Crusaders.”
WV Kids Cancer Crusaders is a community of children, families, individuals, organizations, medical professionals and caregivers with interest in creating awareness, advocating and providing support and resources for all those West Virginians affected by young adult, adolescence and childhood cancer.
The goal of No Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing hair, which many cancer patients lose, and to raise money for a great organization.
After a $25 donation to WV Kids Cancer Crusaders, members of the Beckley Police Department will be allowed to start letting their beards grow beginning Friday, Nov. 1, and will be back to normal on Friday, Dec 6.
A friendly “best beard” or “favorite beard” competition will be promoted online in an effort to raise additional money for a great organization and cause.
To vote for your favorite officer or officers for the best beard you can make an online monetary donation of your choice at www.bpdcancercrusaders.com.
$1 equals one vote for whomever you choose. Progress photos will be updated weekly.
From staff reports