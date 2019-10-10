Beckley Police Department Alumni Association will celebrate its first "official" organizational reunion dinner at Black Knight Historic Ballroom on Saturday, Oct. 12, by recognizing those who have given above measure to local police officers and to BPD, Alumni Association President Tim Berry said.
Established earlier this year, the non-profit Alumni Association is made up of retired and former BPD officers who left the force in good standing and who still consider themselves a part of the BPD community and supporters of the city.
Around 80 guests have already made reservations for the dinner.
"The BPDAA is as much a part of the Beckley community as it was back in the days that the members actually served the community," said Berry, an at-large member of Beckley Common Council and founder of the alumni group. "We all share a love of the city of Beckley, and there are many of the members that don't live in Beckley or West Virginia any longer, but all still trail in here from time to time, to visit family or visit friends.
"The Beckley Police Department is an important part of all of our lives, and we want people to understand that, although we have retired or gone on to other careers, Beckley is still close to our hearts, and so are the people.
"This is our way of giving back."
At the Saturday dinner, several awards will be presented, said Berry, but he did not want to elaborate before they are presented.
He said the best part of the evening will be the networking that takes place, as BPD alumni reconnect.
Last year, before the Alumni Association had been officially formed, Berry and others set up a reunion dinner at Black Knight. He said 52 officers from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s attended, and the evening sparked a desire for a formal organization that would promote fellowship and support current officers, BPD and the city.
"Networking with past officers, rekindling old friendships, listening to them talk about how excited they are to be a part of something that was so important to them," was the best feeling of the evening, said Berry. "It was a good, all-around thing.
"It's not just the officers. It's our wives and our family," he said. "We all bonded back in the day, and we spent holidays together.
"We did household projects, built decks for each other, garages. We did remodels of our houses.
"We all spent a lot of time together," he said. "This reinforces the camaraderie of the police departments and the officers."
After the dinner, the officers decided to officially form a group to help local attorney Gavin Ward, Berry and others officially form the BPDAA.
Berry was 18 years old when he "took the test" to join the BPD force. He and 426 other hopefuls showed up at what was then the Raleigh County Armory to compete for 10 positions at BPD.
"In the 1970s and 1980s, it seemed like everybody wanted to be a Beckley policeman," noted Berry.
He passed the test, and BPD Chief Thomas Durrett hired him. Berry said he has never forgotten that Chief Durrett — a man who worked out a deal with Beckley College to let his officers go to college nearly free and who arranged officers' work schedules around their education — hired him when he had no experience.
"He took a chance on an 18-year-old kid," Berry noted, adding that Durrett's leadership was a major influence on his life and career.
Durrett, now 84, secured grants that allowed him to expand the force, and he established the drug unit at BPD.
Beckley had the lowest crime rate in the state for 12 years while he was chief.
Retired BPD officer Don Lilly, treasurer of the BPD Alumni Association, described Durrett on Thursday.
"Let's say he's the best I ever worked for," Lilly said simply. "Let's put it that way."
Durrett is expected to attend the dinner, Berry said.
At the dinner on Saturday, Berry said BPD alumni will be celebrating two major achievements of BPD this past year: The new Beckley Police Department station at Beckley Intermodal Gateway and the Fallen Officer's Memorial, which the Alumni Association helped to fund.
The new BPD station was dedicated over the summer, marking the first time in history that the city built a station.
"I am honored to be councilman-at-large for the City of Beckley during the process of funding and construction of the new Beckley police department," said Berry. "This has been 30 years and coming.
"I'm just glad that with the progressive thinking of the mayor (Rob Rappold) and the current Beckley Common Council, that we saw the need for the new police department. This was the icing on the cake of the BIG project."
He said BPD Chief Lonnie Christian worked closely with architects and was a driving force behind the city having the state-of-the-art and impeccably designed new station.
The Fallen Soldiers' Memorial was established with donated funds, collected by Christian and Lt. Jake Corey. Dedicated to Patrolman Carl Buckland, Sgt. David L. Lilly and Detective Cpl. Charles "Chuck" Smith II, the memorial includes a lion sculpture to honor American police officers who have died in the course of doing their sworn duties.
Berry said Corey raised most of the funds for the $43,000 memorial and that BPD Alumni Association helped to "bring it across the finish line."
Berry said BPD Alumni Association will continue offering support to the department and recruiting new members.
"We want our mission to act as a support group for retired and former Beckley police officers and their families, along with current members of BPD," he said. "This year, we're going to bring back the tradition of remembering the widows of retired officers during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays."
He said that new organizational officers will be elected at the dinner on Saturday.