The Public Works Department for the City of Beckley will collect spring cleanup items beginning April 19.
All items in al wards are to be placed within five feet of the curb by 7 a.m., on Monday, April 19. No return visits will be made to any streets after it has been completed
The city will not pick up:
l Tires, hazardous waste, petroleum products (oil, gasoline, etc.)
l Yard waste (tree limbs, logs, brush)
l Demolition materials, batteries, liquids (paint thinners, pesticides, or insecticides)
l No white goods (washers, dryers, or refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, or stoves)
The Recycling Department of Public Works will pick up white goods any Friday for a $25 fee per item. Call 304-256-1813 to schedule a pickup.
For more information, call 304-256-1740.