There is nothing political about "I can't breathe," a local pastor told a local crowd on Sunday evening.
As mass protests broke out around the U.S. for the sixth straight evening, an estimated 350 people gathered in the parking lot at Heart of God Ministries church on South Kanawha Street on Sunday evening to hold a solidarity candlelight vigil in memory of George Floyd.
Robert Dunlap of Dunlap and Associates and Dumas Psychology Collective hosted the vigil with Heart of God. Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian and Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter were both at the vigil.
Floyd, 46, was killed in Powderhorn, Minn., near Minneapolis, on May 25 when three police officers kneeled on him and 44-year-old Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pushed his knee into Floyd's throat for about seven minutes. Floyd, a black Texas native who had relocated to Minnesota, told police that he could not breathe.
Cell footage captured by a teen girl shows that Chauvin kept pressure on Floyd's throat, even as Floyd asked to breathe, called out for his deceased mother and lost control of bodily functions. The other officers did not intervene to save Floyd's life, and none of the officers listened to citizens' requests for mercy for Floyd.
At a vigil on Sunday night in the church parking lot, Bishop Fred Simms, the pastor of Heart of God Ministries, addressed a crowd of black and white citizens.
"Lord, we need you every day, but we need you every hour," Simms said. "Lord, we need You.
"Our nation is divided," Simms said. "Our nation is in a state of unrest."
Simms talked about Floyd's slaying and the February shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia by two white men, a father and a son, while a third man recorded the shooting on his cell phone without offering help.
The pastor spoke about the killing of emergency medical worker Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman who had been asleep inside her Louisville, Ky., home on March 13 when metro police entered her apartment without knocking, to deliver a warrant to another person, and then shot Taylor at least eight times.
He also made a reference to Eric Garner, a black man who died on a sidewalk on Staten Island, N.Y., in 2014, after being held in a chokehold by New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Daniel Pantaleo. Garner, whom Pantaleo accused of selling single cigarettes from a pack without tax stamps, said 11 times that he could not breathe, before finally dying.
Moments before his death, Garner said Pantaleo was harassing him and denied selling cigarettes.
Simms said news of the attacks on black people came during the stressful national pandemic and subsequent loss of jobs, heightening emotions.
"Think about it," Simms said. "In 30 days, we seen someone who heard about keeping your body in good physical condition, decided to take a jog, by the name of Ahmaud Abery, and it cost him his life.
"Breonna Taylor, who was an emergency personnel, serving the community, who lost her life with eight gunshot wounds to her mortal body, (who was) innocent," said Simms. "And then, there is George Floyd."
Simms, a popular Beckley minister whose predominantly black church sponsors youth activities and other community events, said he had watched Floyd's death on a televised news report. He urged Beckleyans to remain peaceful, despite the violence.
"When I first observed this thing on the news, I cried out, 'Oh, no, not again,'" Simms reported. "Because I see this black man, who's laying on the sidewalk, crying, handcuffed, to hear a grown man crying out 'I can't breathe,' like I heard coming out of New York, and crying for his mama, is enough to make any man angry.
"But the Bible teaches us (to) be angry and sin not," said Simms. "Anger is human.
"But staying angry is foolish.
"Don't allow your anger to become someone else's loss," the pastor urged. "Cases should be tried in a courtroom — not on a sidewalk.
"We have to make great judgment when people make bad choices."
Simms said he does not support rioting, violence or destruction of property but that he is in favor of peaceful protests that are being carried out around the nation.
"What our eyes and ears have been able to witness in the death of George Floyd should, certainly, make our hearts cry out, but not to the place of destruction of property and not the place of taking additional lives," Simms said, adding, "I want to remind you, as a community, that all police are not bad."
Multiple times, Simms urged the crowd to vote, drawing cheers. He said that Republicans and Democrats must learn to speak with one another.
"Please understand," said Simms. "There is nothing political about 'I can't breathe.'
"We all have to breathe," he said.
Simms said that the fight for justice is not about race.
"For we have all on the front lines," he added. "We've got the blacks, we have the whites, we have everybody out here fighting for this same injustice."
He alluded to King Solomon, an ancient Israeli king who is noted as the author of the Book of Ecclesiastes.
"The wise man, Soloman, said there is nothing new under the sun. Shoo," exclaimed Simms. "Sadly, my brothers and sisters, we've seen this thing before.
"The method has changed, but there is no difference between a noose around the neck and the knee on the neck."
Sarah Lewis performed "Battle Hymn of the Republic."
Dunlap, an organizer, said early Sunday that he wanted the Christian community to attend the vigil in a show of unity.
"I especially hope our Christian community shows up in the spirit of love and so feelings are heard in a productive way," Dunlap said prior to the event. "The division in our country is crippling."
During the vigil, Dunlap, a white man, urged those present to remember to love another. He quoted from the New Testament's 1 John 4:7.
"Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God," Dunlap said.
Dr. Kristi Dumas said Beckley was leading the charge for change in the United States.
"What you have shown us tonight is that solidarity does exist here in Beckley," Dumas said. "I am proud to say that I feel like we are on the forefront of reconciliation."
Brian Brown, a local Realtor and civil rights leader who attended the vigil, said afterward that steps must be taken at the federal level to curb police violence against black citizens.
"We need some national steps for people in the police force to come up with a systematic way that's going to be rolled out across the nation, to address and handle situations with African-American men," said Brown. "If they're perceived to be a threat, initially, then the situation's going to escalate.
"So we have to train our officers how to perceive a real threat, and how to perceive people."
He pointed out that many officers are young males who are being given weapons, without the training to deal fairly with black Americans.
When asked if federal funding of local police departments should be partly dependent on how well the department upholds civil rights of black citizens, he said that officers must be trained to "fundamentally understand the nature of what they're doing and how that is creating a backlash on their profession, as well as on the local community.
"It's a challenging situation, but there has to be some sort of measurable metric that we are looking at, in the improvement of these police forces," he said.
Brown censured posts shared on Facebook earlier in the week from the personal accounts of Oak Hill Police Department officers. One post read, "I robbed a Target store to stop racism."
Brown said the post was "racially insensitive" and that it "stoked the fires of these situations."
Councilwoman Janine Bullock, Ward V, At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter, local attorney Bill Wooton and local candidates were in attendance, including Dunlap, mayoral candidates Tony O. Martin and Danielle Stewart, Ward V candidate Mark Larkin, Ward IV candidate Kelly Elkins and at-large council candidate Ron Booker.
Mayor Rob Rappold sent an official letter to the event.
The vigil followed at least two peaceful protests in memory of Floyd, which were held in Beckley on Sunday morning.