While the weather is just above freezing, Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is getting a head start on spring when an influx of visitors are expected at New River Park and other local attractions.
Parks and Rec Director Leslie Baker said department employees are working to make upgrades to the Exhibition Coal Mine and the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia as well as converting the tennis courts at New River Park into pickleball courts.
New playground equipment will also be installed at several Beckley parks in the coming months.
“Those are also really positive things that I'm super excited to get done,” Baker said.
Baker said one of the most highly anticipated renovations is the addition of six pickleball courts on the upper level of New River Park.
During its first meeting in January, Beckley Common Council approved a $64,307 contract with Exterior Services to refurbish the tennis courts at New River Park and convert some of the courts into pickleball courts.
The funds for the contract are being paid for out of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Baker said construction for the new pickleball courts will likely begin in April when the weather is more favorable.
“There's four (tennis) courts up there and there's going to be two pickleball courts on each of the three (courts),” she said. “The fourth court is going to be left as a tennis court, but it's going to be lined as a pickleball court too. So if somebody really wants to play tennis, they can continue to, but if we have a big tournament, I'll have eight courts that they can play (pickleball) with.”
She added that the area’s pickleball league is growing in numbers as the sport picks up in popularity. With this newfound community interest, Baker said she hopes to be able to host a pickleball tournament in the summer.
“Over the last three years, all I hear more and more is ‘pickleball, pickleball, pickleball, pickleball,’” Baker said. “... I think that’s because pickleball is so easy to play. It's not quite as hard on you. I've seen it on TV more and more. It's amazing. It's kind of taken over the Tennis Channel too.”
For Beckley’s Exhibition Coal Mine, Baker said, this time last year, crews were working underground to renovate and improve the safety of the mine.
This year, Baker said updates will all take take place above ground, starting with renovations to the exhibition’s gift shop.
For the past two weeks, Baker said city maintenance crews have been working to expand the gift shop to improve the space and allow for better visitor flow.
Baker said the updates will be complete when the attraction officially opens for the season on April 1.
Leslie said the parks and rec department is preparing for another busy season at the Exhibition Coal Mine with many still being drawn to the area to visit West Virginia’s newly named New River Gorge National Park.
She added that, in the post-Covid era, more and more people are seeking outdoor recreation opportunities for vacations or trips, which makes Beckley an ideal place to stay and visit.
Revenue for the Exhibition Coal Mine has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels but is trending upward.
Prior to the pandemic, according to information provided by City Treasurer Billie Trump, the Exhibition Coal Mine brought in $750,330 for the 2018-19 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.
The following fiscal years, which were plagued with Covid concerns and restrictions, revenues for the Exhibition Coal Mine dropped to $442,664 and $322,527 for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal years respectively.
However, revenues nearly doubled for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ran July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, when $578,094 was collected.
Also attracting many to the Exhibition Coal Mine is the Youth Museum, which will undergo some light construction prior to the start of the season.
“We are going to renovate an older area between the caboose and the main gallery and make a new office and some new storage area down there as well,” Baker said.
With more office space, Baker said more of her parks and rec staff will be able to work on site.
“I like everybody on the property so they can visualize if there's a problem, they can just walk out of their office and see what's going on,” she said.
Several playgrounds in Beckley will also be updated with new equipment come spring, Baker said.
The playground which will have the most visible changes is at Freedom Park, which Baker said will be upgraded with new and modern playground equipment.
“All the stuff is purchased and in storage right now,” she said. “Hopefully as soon as the weather breaks, we'll start putting that playground in.”
She added that new playground equipment has also been purchased for Barber Avenue Park and Glenn Avenue Park.
“That leaves me with only two parks that need refurbished,” Baker said. “It's been a journey – over eight years upgrading parks that had not been touched in over 40 years.”
Two projects still in the design phase are plans for a new park and community center at Maxwell Hill as well as an updated skate park at Freedom Park.
Baker said she hopes to have those designs completed as soon as possible in case any funding sources become available.
“If any earmarks become available or any other grant opportunities ... we just want to be ready to put it out there and say, 'This is what our budget is, this is what we need,' and we'll move forward with that,” Baker said.
Once all these upgrades are complete, Baker said the only remaining park left to upgrade will be Ridge Avenue Park.
