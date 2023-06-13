Better later than never.

The Sharon Dempsey Memorial Pool at New River Park, one of two municipal pools in Beckley, opened for the season on Tuesday after a communitywide effort to find a pool manager and lifeguards.

Even with the temperature hovering in the mid-60s, Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker said roughly 100 people attended the pool's opening day.

Pool hours for the summer will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The price for admittance just to the pool is $4.50 for seniors and children age 4-17 and $5.50 for adults.

It will cost an additional $2.50 for admittance to the pool's large slide.

The city's other pool at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park will remain closed for the year.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video