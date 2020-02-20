Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian and some members of Beckley Common Council said that any proposed change to how cases involving simple marijuana possession are handled within city limits would require extensive discussion.
Morgantown City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to modify Morgantown's law on possession of up to 15 grams of the drug, news outlets reported.
The change allows Morgantown Police Department to use its own discretion when someone is caught with 15 grams or less. The change allows Morgantown police to issue a fine of up to $15, instead of arresting the person.
The change does not decriminalize marijuana and those in possession of the drug can still be charged with a misdemeanor. The new rule gives Morgantown officers a choice of whether to follow the city rule or to follow state and federal law, a Morgantown official reported.
Chief Christian said any such change in Beckley would require "extensive contemplation."
Currently, those who are charged by BPD with a simple possession charge of marijuana are usually given a summons to appear in municipal or Raleigh County Magistrate Court on another day, he added.
"To be honest, this is a very complex question with a lot of factors to be considered, based upon updated laws and current situations," said Christian. "It would take an extended conversation between city officials and law enforcement, to determine what would (and would not) be enforced, if it were considered.
"I do not believe any of us could provide a simple answer without extensive contemplation and discussion, based upon up-to-date legislation by the state and federal governments, at the time such discussion was held."
Both of the city's at-large council members, Tim Berry and Sherrie Hunter, agreed with Christian's statement.
"I'm sure we'll discuss this topic," said Berry. "We are preparing to enter the budget session for next fiscal year."
Ward IV Councilman Kevin Price added, "As Chief Christian said, whatever discussion would be dealt with, according to current laws, state and federal."
Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, is a proponent of decriminalizing the recreational use of marijuana and regulating it. Bates is the lead sponsor of House Bill 2321, which would legalize the sale, production and adult consumption of cannabis and give counties the option to allow marijuana sales or production by a vote of the people.
The bill, which is pending in the House Health and Human Resources Committee, would also allow for excise and local sales taxes on cannabis.
"While this is an issue for city council, the legislature has failed to act on a number of cannabis bills this session," said Bates. "With our jail crisis, I think our city, county and state resources would be better spent on enforcing laws other than possession of a small amount of a substance that is not illegal in three other states."