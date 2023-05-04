Community members had the chance to mingle with Beckley Police officers Thursday morning at event in Beckley called Coffee with a Cop.
Hosted at the McDonalds on Robert C. Byrd Drive, just a few blocks from the department’s downtown station, Beckley Deputy Chief David Allard said the event gives police officers a chance to build personal relationships with community members.
“That way if, God forbid, those people need us and they call they know us on a personal level,” Allard said. “They know who we are and know our names and faces and hopefully we can reach people that we normally wouldn't be able to.”
Throughout the two-hour event, Allard said more than a dozen officers stopped by the restaurant to interact with customers and talk with community members specifically there for the event.
He added that officers from nearly every department stopped by, including command staff, investigative division and patrol division.
“It was primarily patrol because that, for the most part, that's who's the community interacts with the most and they’re the people they’re going to see in their neighborhoods,” Allard said.
Allard said officers with the West Virginia University Institute of Technology Police Department also took part in the event.
Beckley Common Councilmember Tom Sopher said he felt the event was a “step in the right direction” especially in light of the public outcry for safety in light of the recent shootings in Beckley.
“They said they've made several arrests, and they have confiscated some guns and so, I got some insight (today) and it was comforting to the people that came,” Sopher said.
Representatives with McDonalds said they were happy to facilitate the event and have always had positive interactions with Beckley Police officers.
“We just want the community to see that we're just not all about business, we're also all about helping the community too,” said Pete Minor, the general manager.
Allard said the department has been able to organize more community events like these since the creation of the community service officer position.
“I think it just shows that, obviously we're policemen, but we're also people,” he said. “We get out into the neighborhoods. We want to have these personal level connections, not just every time you see us something bad is going on.”
He added that the department intends to host a variety of these events that are tailored to meet a variety of different people and age groups in the community.
“We obviously would like to see more people show up for these events,” Allard said. “I feel that a lot of times we reach the people that already have a positive image of law enforcement. We really want to get to people that maybe have had negative interactions in the past to try to correct that image if possible.”
