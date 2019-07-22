With red hair that swayed past her shoulders and a sweater spotted with the faces of cats, a Beckley native took the stage at Grandview with nothing but her ukulele and a little confidence.
Though it was teenager Bailey Spurlock's first show, the young singer/songwriter wasn't that nervous.
"Maybe a tinsy bit nervous," Spurlock explained in a video on her YouTube channel, baileytube15, where she talked about her first performance. "But not because I had to perform in front of a bunch of people, because I feel like that's what I'm meant to do."
While her image may seem intimidating to some, her vocals flowed with an ease and softness as they bounced off the wooden walls of Grandview's amphitheater. Little girls in the front row talked to her in between songs, soaking in the excited energy from Spurlock.
"You're amazing!" one of the little girls screamed, standing up and looking at the singer onstage.
Though Spurlock played for an hour, she explained that she didn't want to leave.
"Whenever I'd walk off the stage and it was done, I was like, I just want to keep doing that," she said in her YouTube video. "I would play for an hour, and you'd think I'd be done at that point, but no. I just wanted to play all day, though it would probably kill my throat."
That was Spurlock's first live performance in June 2018. Since then, the now 19-year-old has released her debut short album "Paragon" on April 17 and has performed on stages across southern West Virginia over the year, like the state's pop culture convention, Causeacon.
Currently, Spurlock is in New York City, playing gigs and showing the world her own music, but now with blue hair.
Her love for music began when she was 5, when her parents first enrolled her in piano lessons.
Although she doesn't feature piano in many songs, both her own songs and covers carry whimsical riffs of ukulele and acoustic guitar, paired with Spurlock’s calming vocals.
Her songs tell the story of growing up in this day and age, especially in her song "Paragon." She tells the relatable story of growing up and running out of time, all while not wanting to get a "real" job or making doctor appointments.
Her album is available in physical and digital form on CD Baby; available for digital sale on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play; and available for streaming on Spotify, iHeartRadio and Apple Music.
