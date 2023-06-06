Solid and strong is how Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold described the city of Beckley during a state of the city address given Tuesday afternoon at a regular Beckley Rotary Club meeting at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight municipal park.
The majority of the 17-minute address, heard by roughly 30 Rotary members, touched on progress being made in the city in the areas of business and outdoor recreation and within key departments such as police, fire and public works.
Rappold also spoke about potential changes that the city is pursuing including an increase to police officer salaries to help with retention as well as switching to a city manager form of government, also referred to as a manager-mayor plan in state code.
“Experience shows cities under this form of government have continued to have solid continuity, especially during the election cycles,” he said. “Low voter turnouts can make for questionable results that could derail continued progress on important projects.
“Our charter allows for council to make this decision to adopt this form of government and then the duty to select the city manager. We have brought the topic to their attention now, so council members can think about their own election plans for the next election.”
For the change in how the city is governed to occur, the Beckley Common Council would have to approve an ordinance outlining the switch from the current strong mayor form of government to the manager-mayor plan as well as other criteria that would be attached to the position of city manager.
The topic of switching from a strong-mayor plan to a manager-mayor plan has been discussed off and on and for several years but appears to be gaining traction among city officials in recent months.
Although no ordinance has been presented to council, during a work session in May, council members discussed the possibility of having an ordinance drafted in advance of the next mayoral election, which is set for 2024.
Discussions on salary increases for Beckley Police officers have also taken place during council work sessions, which are open to the public but not open for public comment.
As part of his state of the city address, Rappold said the Beckley Police Department is in near constant competition for employees with other local law enforcement agencies.
“Right now, we're always in a battle with competing law enforcement agencies to retain our – particularly our younger officers because you see salary increases from the sheriff's department, the state police, the federal corrections,” he said. “So we're studying that now.”
After his address, the one Beckley council member in attendance, Robert Dunlap, said he wished the mayor had spent more time addressing the city’s issue with the retention of city police officers.
“We are training the police for Oak Hill, for Sophia, for all of our surrounding cities because they’re paying them more,” Dunlap said.
He added that council met Monday for a workshop to discuss the issue as well as how they can close the pay gap.
“We were absolutely uniform in the fact that we have quadruple the calls that our officers are supposed to respond to, yet they receive a fraction of the wages that these other local, even municipalities would receive,” Dunlap said.
On a more positive note, Dunlap said he was pleased to see the mayor acknowledge some of the achievements made within the city in the past year as well as projects planned for the future.
“I think it's important that we acknowledge all the things that have been achieved,” he said. “... If folks get more involved, they’d find out what a lot of us found out. We have competent leadership. There's just a lot of elbow grease that goes into leveraging a city the size of our city.”
On the achievement side, Rappold touched on the opening of the Fruits of Labor Café, which opened in August and employs people in recovery through a program started by the restaurant’s founder, Tammy Jordan.
He also mentioned the consistent work of the city’s Public Works Department, which sets a goal to pave 25 streets per year and demolish 30 dilapidated structures per year.
Using federal funds from the Community Development Block Grant program as well as some state dollars, Rappold said improvements have been made to several neighborhood parks including Freedom Park, where a new $150,000 playground was recently installed.
In looking to the future, Rappold said people should keep an eye on the former WJLS building on Main Street – donated to the city in 2022 – and Pinecrest Industrial Park – deeded to the city in late 2021.
Rappold said the city is working with the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) and its entrepreneurial program, WV Hive, to offer “store front opportunities for Hive clients to test their entrepreneur concepts” in the WJLS building.
For the 142 acres at Pinecrest Industrial Park, Rappold said the city is working on a “park master plan.”
He added that the first development on the property will be a “city-owned spec office building and an NRGRDA-owned building.”
The city is also pursuing several improvements in outdoor recreation, which complement the added attention being received at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
The city recently entered a partnership with the West Virginia Land Trust to develop public trails throughout 600 acres of former coal mining land in Beckley, known as the Piney Creek Preserve.
Rappold said a long-term goal for this property is to “create a direct connection with the (New River Gorge) National Park, down Piney Creek Gorge to the (National) Park property at Terry, at the bottom of Batoff Mountain.”
He added that the new superintendent for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, Charles Sellars, shares the vision.
Rappold said the city is also working on plans for a welcome center in the Piney Creek Gorge near the historic Alfred Beckley Mill. However, this will require a brownfields environmental grant to remediate the area because part of the land was a former trash dump. The NRGRDA is also a partner on this project.
“In summary, thanks to the dedication and conscientious department heads and all employees, the state of the city is solid, in my opinion,” Rappold said in his closing.
Beckley Rotary Club President April Elkins Badtke said she was pleased to have the mayor at a meeting to deliver his state of the city address, which has become somewhat of an annual tradition.
“As Rotarians we're connected to the community and so we're interested to see what's happening in the city, how we can be more supportive of what's happening and always an honor to host the mayor here with us,” Badtke said.
She said her biggest takeaway from the speech was that “Beckley is doing better than what we give it credit.”
“I think it's really easy for us to just sit around and think that nothing's happening in Beckley, but he really showed us today there's lots of investments, lots of new opportunities in economic development happening in the city, which is really awesome to hear,” Badtke said.
