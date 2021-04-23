A Beckley man was sentenced Friday to 45 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.
Isaiah Lamont Shaw, 21, was previously charged as a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit.
According to court documents, on Oct. 30, 2019, Shaw met a confidential informant near a shopping center in Raleigh County and sold him more than five grams of methamphetamine. Shaw sold methamphetamine to the same confidential informant on four other occasions, records show.
The drugs sold by the defendant were tested by the DEA Drug Lab, which established that the methamphetamine was between 92 percent and 98 percent pure.
Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecution. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence.