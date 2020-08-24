Christopher Redden, 31, of Beckley, was sentenced to a little more than seven years – 87 months – in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and for being an unlawful user in possession of a firearm.
“Operation Shutdown Corner took down 17 drug traffickers who were spreading their poisons across southern West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “One by one they are being sent to prison for their crimes.”
Redden admitted that between January and Sept. 17, 2019, he worked with others to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Southern District of West Virginia. Redden admitted to obtaining approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine a month and a quantity of heroin that he intended to redistribute. Redden admitted that at times he was fronted the drugs, or given drugs without paying for them, and then sold the drugs for profit to pay back the supplier. Other times he admitted to paying for the drugs up front. Additionally, Redden admitted that on Sept. 18, 2019, when he was arrested, he was in possession of a Taurus, model G2C, 9mm semi-automatic pistol that he had received as payment for methamphetamine. He also admitted that at the time he possessed the firearm he knew he was an unlawful user of controlled substances and therefore prohibited from possessing any firearms.