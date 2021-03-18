A Beckley man pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted production of child pornography.
Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 32, was charged by a single-count Information in February.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Humphrey admitted that he communicated with a 15-year-old female via Snapchat last August. During that conversation he asked her to meet him to engage in sexual activity and also asked her to produce and send a video of herself engaged in sexual intercourse with another man.
Humphrey admitted that in July he had made a similar request of the minor female and had received a video depicting her engaged in sexual activity. Humphrey was arrested on August 26 when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the minor.
Humphrey faces at least 15 years and up 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 2.