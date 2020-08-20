Justin J. Monroe, 34, of Beckley, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Monroe, who pleaded guilty on Wednesday, according to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, admitted that on Sept. 20, 2019, a vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped by the West Virginia State Police for speeding along Interstate 64 near Hurricane. Troopers later searched the vehicle, which was being driven by an inebriated driver, and recovered a Glock model 23 .40 caliber pistol. Monroe claimed ownership of the firearm on the scene and later admitted to law enforcement that he knew he was a convicted felon,which barred him from possessing the firearm, but that he chose to keep it for protection. Monroe has two prior felony convictions in Raleigh County Circuit Court.
Monroe faces a maximum of 10 years in prison when sentenced on Nov. 16.