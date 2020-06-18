Oyontikeyta Jones, 41, of Beckley pled guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Jones was one of 17 defendants charged in federal court as a result of a long-term investigation known as Operation Shutdown Corner.
“When we get gun toting drug dealers like Jones off of our streets, it is a big win for West Virginia communities,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “I commend the work of all the agencies that helped bring the members of this particular drug trafficking organization to justice.”
At the plea hearing it was established that between June 2018 and September 17, 2019, Jones worked with other members of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) to distribute methamphetamine in Raleigh County.
According to Stuart, Jones had methamphetamine shipped from California to the Southern District of West Virginia. This was accomplished by having packages delivered to other members of the DTO. Jones or others would then give directions on where the drugs should be delivered.
On August 9, 2019, a package from California was delivered to a residence in Bluefield. Jones directed the recipient of that package to bring it to Raleigh County, and to meet him at a specified location. After Jones was picked up by the other member, a traffic stop was made in Beckley on the car that Jones was a passenger. When the officer approached the car, Jones fled on foot but was later apprehended at a nearby business. During a search of the car, officers found the package that had just been shipped from California. The package contained approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.
Additionally, on August 6, 2019, officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department approached Jones while he was stopped on the side of the road. Officers found a Glock, model 26, 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Jones was prohibited from possessing any firearm due to being convicted of another felony offense in California.
Jones faces a mandatory minimum period of 10 years and up to life in prison, and a fine of up to $10 million when he is sentenced on October 2, 2020.