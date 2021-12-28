ADELPHI, Md. — Steven Lucero of Beckley was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must have completed at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a world leader in innovative educational models, with award-winning online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today's increasingly technical, global workplace.