HUNTINGTON – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that three felons appeared before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers for gun and drug crimes.
Justin J. Monroe, 34, of Beckley, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Wednesday press release by United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Monroe previously admitted that on Sept. 20, 2019, a vehicle in which he was a passenger was stopped by the West Virginia State Police for speeding along Interstate 64 near Hurricane. Troopers later searched the vehicle, which was being driven by an inebriated driver, and recovered a Glock model 23 .40 caliber pistol. Monroe claimed ownership of the firearm on the scene, and later admitted to law enforcement that he knew he was a convicted felon, which barred him from possessing the firearm, but he chose to keep it for protection.
Monroe has two prior felony convictions in Raleigh County Circuit Court.
The West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation.