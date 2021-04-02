Eric Ledon Brown, 53, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to distributing cocaine base in Raleigh County. He had been indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2020.
Brown admitted to selling the drugs from his residence on South Heber Street in Beckley. He also admitted to selling cocaine base on two other occasions. A search warrant was executed at his residence on September 30, during which law enforcement officers found a quantity of cocaine base that Brown admitted that he intended to distribute and two firearms that Brown was prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction in the state of Ohio.
Brown faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 6.