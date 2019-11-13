A Beckley man faces a lifetime behind bars after pleading guilty in Raleigh County Circuit Court to four counts of felony first-degree robbery.
Kevin Wayne Saunders, 32, pleaded guilty Nov. 6 before Raleigh Circuit Judge Darl Poling. In addition to the robbery charges, which each carries a 10-year to life prison sentence, Saunders pleaded guilty to one count of second degree robbery and a count of battery.
The battery charge carries a sentence of up to one year, while the second degree robbery charge has a penalty of 5 to 18 years.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Saunders’ pleas were in relation to a series of robberies that happened at Ollie’s and Papa John’s in Beckley on Oct. 29, 2018.
Keller told Poling during the plea hearing that Saunders had gone into Ollie’s and stolen a jacket. After exiting the store, he entered Save-a-Lot, assaulted a clerk and stole cigarettes.
“The battery charge was when a good Samaritan witnessed Saunders robbing the woman and tried to protect her,” said Keller. “He was rewarded by Saunders punching him in the face and then fleeing.”
In the Ollie’s parking lot area, Keller said, Saunders approached citizens and by force demanded that they give him their vehicles.
Keller said that Saunders told many of the motorists that he had a gun. Several dialed 911 and reported that Saunders was holding a gun in his jacket and pointing it at other people. One caller told 911 that the gun was visible.
Keller said that Saunders ran across Robert C. Byrd Drive to a Papa John’s restaurant when he was unable to steal a car at the shopping center. He then took another shot at snagging a getaway ride when he used force and demanded that the Papa John’s manager hand over his car.
Meanwhile, a lone Beckley Police Department officer, Ptl. Nicole Rowe, came on the scene. Rowe ordered Saunders to stop, but he refused and threatened to shoot her.
He began to run, and Rowe and the Papa John’s manager gave chase.
Keller said Rowe subdued Saunders and arrested him and that he confessed to the robberies.
“Imagine the 911 calls that were coming in — and they were,” Keller said. “One person said he actually saw that Saunders had a gun.
“Whether he was able to dispose of the gun, we don’t know.”
Keller offered kudos to Rowe.
“She just happened to be the first to arrive,” said the prosecutor. “No other officers had arrived. She gave chase.”
Saunders’ sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. in front of Poling.
It is up to Poling to determine the number of years Saunders will spend in jail for each felony charge of first-degree robbery.