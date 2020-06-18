A single vehicle accident on North Sand Branch Road in Bradley on April 27 has resulted in the arrest of Matthew Allen Hunt of Beckley for felony murder by poisoning, according to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.
Additionally, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Markel Rachi Stokes II of Romulus, Michigan, for felony murder by poisoning and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Stokes has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a wanted person.
When officers arrived on the scene of the accident, Counts — the driver of the vehicle — did not appear to have any injuries consistent with death due to a motor vehicle collision, according to a press release from the sheriff’s department.
Further investigation led deputies to a residence in Bradley where Counts had obtained a quantity of narcotics before the collision occurred, the sheriff’s department said.
The West Virginia State Medical Examiner ruled Counts died due to Fentanyl intoxication.
Hunt was identified as the facilitator of Counts obtaining the narcotics he ultimately ingested and died from.
Hunt was supplied the drugs by Stokes, according to the Sheriffs’s Department.
Hunt was arrested on June 11 and charged with felony murder by poisoning and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Anyone with information as to the the whereabouts of Stokes is urged to contact Lt. J.L. Redden at the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of Southern West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.