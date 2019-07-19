A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in Beckley on April 13.
According to a criminal complaint, Emmanuel Jones, 19, of Beckley is accused of firing numerous shots in an area populated by more than 11 individuals before fleeing the scene. Officers arrived at the 100 block of Grady Avenue to find one man had been shot.
With the help of witnesses who provided officers with a description of Jones and Angelo Johnson, 23, who had been identified as the getaway driver and arrested on April 15, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle. The suspects then fled in the vehicle before stopping in Beaver and fleeing on foot.
Officers from the Beckley Police Department and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office apprehended Johnson on April 15 while Jones remained at large for several months until a witness positively identified him.
Jones is charged with malicious wounding, fleeing and obstructing. He is being held at Southern Regional Jail with bond set at $250,012.
