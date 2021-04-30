Eudell Dickerson, 46, of Beckley pleaded guilty in federal court to charges related to five thefts of specialized mine equipment that occurred in Indiana and Armstrong Counties in Pennsylvania, according to the United States attorney’s office for the Western District of the state.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that five break-ins and thefts occurred in and around February 2017 through May 2017, at mining sites located in the Indiana and Armstrong counties.
According to the U.S. attorney’s district office, Dickerson admitted, in conjunction with his guilty plea, that he and other individuals, including his co-defendant David Stanley, stole high-value mining equipment, valued in excess of $2.5 million, from these sites and sold it to a company in the business of selling new and/or used mining equipment in Beckley. Special agents, the court was informed, located some of the stolen equipment at the reseller’s facility and also identified trucks operated by Dickerson and Stanley as those involved in the thefts.
Dickerson also admitted that he, and other individuals, were involved in additional thefts at mining sites in Virginia and Kentucky.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25.
The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation of this case.